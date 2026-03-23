Gold, silver rate today: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver on 23 March

Gold, silver rate today, 23 March: Gold prices and silver prices in India opened sharply lower on Monday, 23 March amid a weakness in bullion prices across the world as investors feared rising inflation due to the US-Iran war as well as concerns of increased global interest rates.

MCX gold rate plunged 5.25% to ₹1,36,905 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,44,492 level, slipping by ₹7,587 in early trade. The gold price today hit a low of ₹1,36,403 level, slipping as much as ₹8,089, or 5.59%.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, MCX silver rate today nosedived as well. Silver price today during early trade fell 6.17% to ₹2,12,776 per kg, down by ₹13,996 during early trade, hitting the lower circuit.

Here are the live rates of gold and silver in your city on Monday, 23 March.

Gold rate today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru 1. Gold rate today in Delhi: ₹1,37,820.00 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,243.12 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,365.00 for 18 kt

2. Gold rate today in Jaipur: ₹1,37,700 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,133 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,275 for 18 kt

3. Gold rate today in Mumbai: ₹1,38,095 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,495 for 22 kt, ₹1,08,945 for 18 kt

4. Gold rate today in Kolkata: ₹1,38,802 for 24 kt, ₹1,27,142 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,571 for 18 kt

Advertisement

5. Gold rate today in Chennai: ₹1,39,038 for 24 kt, ₹1,27,359 for 22 kt, ₹1,04,279 for 18 kt

6. Gold rate today in Bengaluru: ₹1,37,790 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,215 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,342 for 18 kt

7. Gold rate today in Hyderabad: ₹1,38,073 for 24 kt, ₹,26,475 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,555 for 18 kt

8. Gold rate today in Nashik: ₹1,37,727 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,158 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,295 for 18 kt

9. Gold rate today in Rajkot: ₹1,38,403 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,777 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,802 for 18 kt

10. Gold rate today in Pune: ₹1,37,820 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,243 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,365 for 18 kt.

Advertisement

Silver rate today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai 1. Silver price in Delhi today: ₹2,139 for 10 gm, ₹21,391 for 100 gm, ₹2,13,911.00 for 1 kg

2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: ₹2,144 for 10 gm, ₹21,440 for 100 gm, ₹2,14,403 for 1 kg

3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: ₹2,144 for 10 gm, ₹21,443 for 100 gm, ₹2,14,432 for 1 kg

4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: ₹2,157 for 10 gm, ₹21,573 for 100 gm, ₹2,15,731 for 1 kg

5. Silver rate today in Chennai: ₹2,163 for 10 gm, ₹21,630 for 100 gm, ₹2,16,299 for 1 kg

6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: ₹2,142 for 10 gm, ₹21,420 for 100 gm, ₹2,14,196 for 1 kg

Advertisement

7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: ₹2,146 for 10 gm, ₹21,463 for 100 gm, ₹2,14,636 for 1 kg

8. Silver rate today in Nashik: ₹2,142 for 10 gm, ₹21,420 for 100 gm, ₹2,14,208 for 1 kg

9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: ₹2,160 for 10 gm, ₹21,600 for 100 gm, ₹2,16,008 for 1 kg

10. Silver rate today in Pune: ₹2,140 for 10 gm, ₹21,405 for 100 gm, ₹2,14,050 for 1 kg.