Gold, silver rate today: Check live price of 24 kt, 22 kt, 18 kt gold and 10 gm, 100 gm, 1 kg silver on 23 March

Gold, silver rate today, 23 March: Gold prices and silver prices in India opened sharply lower on Monday, 23 March amid a weakness in bullion prices across the world as investors feared rising inflation due to the US-Iran war as well as concerns of increased global interest rates.
MCX gold rate plunged 5.25% to ₹1,36,905 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,44,492 level, slipping by ₹7,587 in early trade. The gold price today hit a low of ₹1,36,403 level, slipping as much as ₹8,089, or 5.59%.
Meanwhile, MCX silver rate today nosedived as well. Silver price today during early trade fell 6.17% to ₹2,12,776 per kg, down by ₹13,996 during early trade, hitting the lower circuit.
Here are the live rates of gold and silver in your city on Monday, 23 March.
1. Gold rate today in Delhi: ₹1,37,820.00 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,243.12 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,365.00 for 18 kt
2. Gold rate today in Jaipur: ₹1,37,700 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,133 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,275 for 18 kt
3. Gold rate today in Mumbai: ₹1,38,095 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,495 for 22 kt, ₹1,08,945 for 18 kt
4. Gold rate today in Kolkata: ₹1,38,802 for 24 kt, ₹1,27,142 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,571 for 18 kt
5. Gold rate today in Chennai: ₹1,39,038 for 24 kt, ₹1,27,359 for 22 kt, ₹1,04,279 for 18 kt
6. Gold rate today in Bengaluru: ₹1,37,790 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,215 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,342 for 18 kt
7. Gold rate today in Hyderabad: ₹1,38,073 for 24 kt, ₹,26,475 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,555 for 18 kt
8. Gold rate today in Nashik: ₹1,37,727 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,158 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,295 for 18 kt
9. Gold rate today in Rajkot: ₹1,38,403 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,777 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,802 for 18 kt
10. Gold rate today in Pune: ₹1,37,820 for 24 kt, ₹1,26,243 for 22 kt, ₹1,03,365 for 18 kt.
1. Silver price in Delhi today: ₹2,139 for 10 gm, ₹21,391 for 100 gm, ₹2,13,911.00 for 1 kg
2. Silver rate today in Jaipur: ₹2,144 for 10 gm, ₹21,440 for 100 gm, ₹2,14,403 for 1 kg
3. Silver rate today in Mumbai: ₹2,144 for 10 gm, ₹21,443 for 100 gm, ₹2,14,432 for 1 kg
4. Silver rate today in Kolkata: ₹2,157 for 10 gm, ₹21,573 for 100 gm, ₹2,15,731 for 1 kg
5. Silver rate today in Chennai: ₹2,163 for 10 gm, ₹21,630 for 100 gm, ₹2,16,299 for 1 kg
6. Silver rate today in Bengaluru: ₹2,142 for 10 gm, ₹21,420 for 100 gm, ₹2,14,196 for 1 kg
7. Silver rate today in Hyderabad: ₹2,146 for 10 gm, ₹21,463 for 100 gm, ₹2,14,636 for 1 kg
8. Silver rate today in Nashik: ₹2,142 for 10 gm, ₹21,420 for 100 gm, ₹2,14,208 for 1 kg
9. Silver rate today in Rajkot: ₹2,160 for 10 gm, ₹21,600 for 100 gm, ₹2,16,008 for 1 kg
10. Silver rate today in Pune: ₹2,140 for 10 gm, ₹21,405 for 100 gm, ₹2,14,050 for 1 kg.