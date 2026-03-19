Gold, silver rate today LIVE: Gold, silver under pressure after US Fed meeting; US-Iran war, BoJ interest rate in focus?

Gold, silver rate today LIVE: The gold and silver prices rose/fell in Thursday's trading session following the announcement of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision in the overnight session.

The high crude oil prices amid the US-Iran war also kept the bullion in the limelight. The Middle East conflict is in its third week, with US-Israeli attacks against Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory strikes showing no signs of slowing down.

Along expected lines, the US Federal Reserve decided to keep the key interest rate unchanged for the second consecutive time this year after three back-to-back 0.25% cuts. Investors focused on Fed chair Jerome Powell's commentary.

The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on March 18 kept benchmark interest rates steady for the second consecutive time, a move largely in line with market expectations given the increased risk of inflation driven by a war in the Middle East. At present, the target range for the federal funds rate stands at 3.5% to 3.75%.

The US Federal Reserve maintained a status quo on the federal funds rate for the second consecutive policy decision. In its January meeting, too, the central bank chose to leave rates unchanged after reducing rates in three consecutive policy meetings in September, October, and December 2025.

The US spot gold rate today was $4,836/oz, down 1.22%, while spot silver traded more than 2.25% lower at $75.75/oz. Gold prices have remained lacklustre in March so far, shedding nearly 4%. Meanwhile, silver prices have lost 16% during the same period.

On MCX, gold prices are hovering around ₹155,000 per 10 grams, and silver was at ₹250,000 per kg.

“The recent volatility in the precious metals market is largely attributed to investor sentiment ahead of the US Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision, which has created a cautious atmosphere especially amid rising inflation concerns linked to high oil prices stemming from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East,” said Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.

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