Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold price surpasses $5,000 on Trump policy uncertainty, silver price above $100 mark

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices extended rally on Monday, 26 January 2026, to hit record high levels on safe-haven demand amid rising geopolitical tensions and global uncertainty due to US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. In the international bullion market, gold rate today surged to a record high above $5,000, while silver price climbed above the $100 mark for the first time.

Spot gold price rose 0.85% to $5,024.95 per ounce, while US gold futures for February delivery gained 0.91% to $5,024.60 per ounce. Spot silver price rose 1.72% to $104.72 per ounce.

Gold prices have soared 64% in 2025, supported by sustained safe-haven demand, US monetary policy easing, robust central bank purchases, and record inflows into exchange-traded funds. Gold prices have gained more than 16% this year. Silver prices are building on its 147% rise last year as retail-investor flows and momentum-driven buying compounded a prolonged spell of tightness in physical markets for the metal.

Escalating tensions between the United States and NATO over Greenland has lent additional support to the gold prices on expectations of more financial and geopolitical uncertainty. Meanwhile, China extended its gold-buying spree for a fourteenth month in December, Reuters reported.

