Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: COMEX silver price cracks 7%, gold price falls over 1%, retreats from record highs

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold prices have surged nearly 17% so far this year, supported by so-called debasement trade as investor flight from sovereign bonds and currencies, a weak US dollar, and geopolitical risks.

Ankit Gohel
Updated27 Jan 2026, 07:42:54 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Comex gold price fell 1.16% to $5,023.60 an ounce, holding above the $5,000 level. Comex silver price declined 6.41% to $108.095 an ounce.
Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices declined sharply on Tuesday amid profit booking, with the white metal prices slipping over 7% after touching record high levels.

Comex gold price fell 1.16% to $5,023.60 an ounce, holding above the $5,000 level. Comex silver price declined 6.41% to $108.095 an ounce. Silver price hit an all-time high above $117.71 in the previous session before retreating.

Gold prices have surged nearly 17% so far this year, supported by so-called debasement trade as investor flight from sovereign bonds and currencies, a weak US dollar, and geopolitical risks.

27 Jan 2026, 07:42:54 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold now represents about 26% of official reserves globally

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Despite record price increases in 2025, central banks have only continued purchasing gold. The precious metal now represents about 26% of official reserves globally.

27 Jan 2026, 07:25:07 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: US dollar hits four-month low

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: The US dollar hit a four-month low, and has fallen more than 1% for the year thus far. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index was last at 97.05, having hit a four-month low of 96.808 on Monday. The euro was steady at $1.1878, Sterling last bought $1.3678.

27 Jan 2026, 07:10:27 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold prices have surged nearly 17% so far this year

27 Jan 2026, 06:57:00 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Comex gold price falls 1%, silver down 7%

27 Jan 2026, 06:51:06 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold, silver prices fall sharply

