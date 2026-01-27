Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: COMEX silver price cracks 7%, gold price falls over 1%, retreats from record highs

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices declined sharply on Tuesday amid profit booking, with the white metal prices slipping over 7% after touching record high levels.

Comex gold price fell 1.16% to $5,023.60 an ounce, holding above the $5,000 level. Comex silver price declined 6.41% to $108.095 an ounce. Silver price hit an all-time high above $117.71 in the previous session before retreating.

Gold prices have surged nearly 17% so far this year, supported by so-called debasement trade as investor flight from sovereign bonds and currencies, a weak US dollar, and geopolitical risks.

Stay tuned to our Gold, Silver Rate Today Live Blog for the latest updates.