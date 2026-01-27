Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: COMEX silver price cracks 7%, gold price falls over 1%, retreats from record highs

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices declined sharply on Tuesday amid profit booking, with the white metal prices slipping over 7% after touching record high levels.
Comex gold price fell 1.16% to $5,023.60 an ounce, holding above the $5,000 level. Comex silver price declined 6.41% to $108.095 an ounce. Silver price hit an all-time high above $117.71 in the previous session before retreating.
Gold prices have surged nearly 17% so far this year, supported by so-called debasement trade as investor flight from sovereign bonds and currencies, a weak US dollar, and geopolitical risks.
Stay tuned to our Gold, Silver Rate Today Live Blog for the latest updates.
Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Despite record price increases in 2025, central banks have only continued purchasing gold. The precious metal now represents about 26% of official reserves globally.
Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: The US dollar hit a four-month low, and has fallen more than 1% for the year thus far. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index was last at 97.05, having hit a four-month low of 96.808 on Monday. The euro was steady at $1.1878, Sterling last bought $1.3678.
Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold prices have surged nearly 17% so far this year, supported by so-called debasement trade as investor flight from sovereign bonds and currencies, a weak US dollar, and geopolitical risks.
Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Comex gold price fell 1.16% to $5,023.60 an ounce, holding above the $5,000 level. Comex silver price declined 6.41% to $108.095 an ounce. Silver price hit an all-time high above $117.71 in the previous session before retreating.
Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices declined sharply on Tuesday amid profit booking, with the white metal prices slipping over 7% after touching record high levels.