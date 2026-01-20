Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold, silver prices near record high on US-Europe trade tensions, weak dollar

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices traded near record highs in the international market as US-Europe trade war fears escalated after President Donald Trump’s push to take over Greenland.

Spot gold price was steady at $4,671.54 per ounce, after scaling an all-time high of $4,689.39 in the previous session. US gold futures for February delivery climbed 1.8% to $4,676.80 per ounce. Spot silver price fell 1.2% to $93.53 an ounce, after hitting a record high of $94.72 earlier in the session.

The gains in gold and silver prices came amid rising safe-haven demand and a weak US dollar after Trump intensified his push to wrest sovereignty over Greenland from fellow NATO member Denmark, prompting the European Union to weigh hitting back with its own measures.

MCX Gold, Silver Rates

In the domestic markets, MCX gold rate jumped by ₹3,240, or 2.27%, to ₹1,45,757 per 10 grams on Monday. MCX gold price hit a record high of ₹1,45,770 level during the session. MCX silver rate surged by a staggering ₹22,389, or 7.78%, to ₹3,10,151 per kg. Silver price touched a life-time high of ₹3,10,944 level.

Stay tuned to our Gold, Silver Rate Today Live Blog for the latest updates.