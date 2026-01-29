Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Spot gold price rises over 2%, silver price eyes $120 after US Fed policy

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices continued their record breaking rally Thursday on safe-haven buying amid geopolitical and economic tensions, and after the US Federal Reserve’s policy.

Spot gold price rose 2.1% to $5,511.79 an ounce, after hitting a record $5,591.61 earlier in the day. Gold prices jumped past the $5,000 mark for the first time on Monday and have gained more than 10% so far this week.

Spot silver price gained 1.3% to $118.061 an ounce after hitting a record high of $119.34 earlier. Silver price have been helped by demand from investors looking for cheaper alternatives to gold, along with supply shortages and momentum buying.

Gold price has gained more than 27% this year following a 64% jump in 2025, while silver price has jumped more than 60% so far this year. The rally in bullion prices has been driven by strong safe‑haven demand, firm central bank buying and a weaker dollar.

Stay tuned to our Gold, Silver Rate Today Live Blog for the latest updates.