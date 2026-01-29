Mint Market
Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Spot gold price rises over 2%, silver price eyes $120 after US Fed policy

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold price has gained more than 27% this year following a 64% jump in 2025, while silver price has jumped more than 60% so far this year. The rally in bullion prices has been driven by strong safe‑haven demand, firm central bank buying and a weaker dollar.

Asit Manohar
Updated29 Jan 2026, 09:15:39 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices continued their record breaking rally Thursday on safe-haven buying amid geopolitical and economic tensions, and after the US Federal Reserve’s policy.

Spot gold price rose 2.1% to $5,511.79 an ounce, after hitting a record $5,591.61 earlier in the day. Gold prices jumped past the $5,000 mark for the first time on Monday and have gained more than 10% so far this week.

Spot silver price gained 1.3% to $118.061 an ounce after hitting a record high of $119.34 earlier. Silver price have been helped by demand from investors looking for cheaper alternatives to gold, along with supply shortages and momentum buying.

Gold price has gained more than 27% this year following a 64% jump in 2025, while silver price has jumped more than 60% so far this year. The rally in bullion prices has been driven by strong safe‑haven demand, firm central bank buying and a weaker dollar.

29 Jan 2026, 09:15:39 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Silver price tops ₹4 lakh

Following strong gap-up opening on COMEX, the MCX silver rate today opened with an upside gap and touched a new peak of 4,07,456 per kg. While climbing to this new high, the MCX silver price touched 4 lakh per kg for the first time.

29 Jan 2026, 08:54:24 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Tether to invest in physical gold

According to a Reuters report, gold prices also found support on Thursday after crypto firm Tether announced plans to invest 10%–15% of its portfolio in physical gold.

29 Jan 2026, 08:46:26 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Why are gold, silver prices skyrocketing?

On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Iran to engage in talks and reach an agreement on nuclear weapons, cautioning that any future U.S. military action would be significantly harsher. In response, Tehran warned of retaliatory strikes against the U.S., Israel, and their allies.

29 Jan 2026, 08:32:12 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: US Fed meeting outcome, US inflation in focus

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged in line with expectations. Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that inflation in December likely remained well above the central bank’s 2% target.

29 Jan 2026, 08:01:39 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Silver price climbs to a new peak

Spot silver climbed 1.3% to $118.061 per ounce, after touching a record high of $119.34 earlier in the session.

29 Jan 2026, 07:53:20 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold price climbs to a new peak

Gold prices in the international market continued their bull run on Thursday, reaching a new record high of $5,591.16 an ounce as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

29 Jan 2026, 07:51:14 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold, silver prices continue record breaking rally

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices continued their record breaking rally Thursday on safe-haven buying amid geopolitical and economic tensions, and after the US Federal Reserve’s policy.

