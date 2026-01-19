Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: COMEX gold, silver prices hit record highs on Trump's tariff fear. Will MCX follow suit?

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices in the international markets rallied to record highs on Monday, on safe-haven buying amid intensifying global trade and tariffs tensions.
The surge in gold and silver prices came after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose extra tariffs on European countries until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland.
Spot gold price gained 1.6% to $4,670.01 per ounce, after scaling an all-time high of $4,689.39. US gold futures for February delivery jumped 1.8% to $4,677. Spot silver price spiked 4.4% to $93.85 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $94.08.
Meanwhile, the US dollar fell, supporting gold and silver prices. The dollar index fell 0.19% to 99.18.
Catch our Gold, Silver Rate Today Live Blog for the latest updates.
The gold and silver prices on MCX are taking cue from the international market. As the gold and silver prices on the COMEX have opened with an upside gap, we are expecting a gap-up opening for the precious bullions.
— Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered commodity expert
Silver rate today has given a decisive breakout above $93 per ounce. If the white metal price sustains above this level for few more hours, we can expect the precious metal to touch $95 in immediate term and $100 in the near term.
— Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered commodity expert
Noted author Robert Kiyosaki had already predicted about the gap-up opening for the white metal citing, “TESLA cannot get silver. This Monday silver will gap up. from $91 an ounce to $107 an ounce. Yay.”
Gold prices surged to all-time highs in Asian trading on Monday, approaching $4,700 an ounce, and silver touched $93.58 as safe-haven demand remained strong after President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on eight European nations over his push to acquire Greenland.
— Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered commodity expert
Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices in the international markets rallied to record highs on Monday, on safe-haven buying amid intensifying global trade and tariffs tensions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.