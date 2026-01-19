Mint Market
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: COMEX gold, silver prices hit record highs on Trump's tariff fear. Will MCX follow suit?

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: The surge in gold and silver prices today came after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose extra tariffs on European countries until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland.

Asit Manohar
Updated19 Jan 2026, 08:37:12 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Spot gold price scaled an all-time high of $4,689.39 an ounce, while spot silver price hit a life-time high of $94.08 an ounce.
Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices in the international markets rallied to record highs on Monday, on safe-haven buying amid intensifying global trade and tariffs tensions.

The surge in gold and silver prices came after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose extra tariffs on European countries until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland.

Spot gold price gained 1.6% to $4,670.01 per ounce, after scaling an all-time high of $4,689.39. US gold futures for February delivery jumped 1.8% to $4,677. Spot silver price spiked 4.4% to $93.85 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $94.08.

Meanwhile, the US dollar fell, supporting gold and silver prices. The dollar index fell 0.19% to 99.18.

Follow updates here:
19 Jan 2026, 08:37:12 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Will MCX follow suit?

The gold and silver prices on MCX are taking cue from the international market. As the gold and silver prices on the COMEX have opened with an upside gap, we are expecting a gap-up opening for the precious bullions.

— Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered commodity expert

19 Jan 2026, 07:53:18 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Will silver price continue this uptrend?

Silver rate today has given a decisive breakout above $93 per ounce. If the white metal price sustains above this level for few more hours, we can expect the precious metal to touch $95 in immediate term and $100 in the near term.

— Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered commodity expert

19 Jan 2026, 07:34:49 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Robert Kiyosaki spot on! Predicts $107/oz

Noted author Robert Kiyosaki had already predicted about the gap-up opening for the white metal citing, “TESLA cannot get silver. This Monday silver will gap up. from $91 an ounce to $107 an ounce. Yay.”

19 Jan 2026, 07:30:58 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Why are precious metals skyrocketing?

Gold prices surged to all-time highs in Asian trading on Monday, approaching $4,700 an ounce, and silver touched $93.58 as safe-haven demand remained strong after President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on eight European nations over his push to acquire Greenland.

— Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered commodity expert

19 Jan 2026, 07:27:51 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices hit record highs

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices in the international markets rallied to record highs on Monday, on safe-haven buying amid intensifying global trade and tariffs tensions.

