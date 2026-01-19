Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: COMEX gold, silver prices hit record highs on Trump's tariff fear. Will MCX follow suit?

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices in the international markets rallied to record highs on Monday, on safe-haven buying amid intensifying global trade and tariffs tensions.

The surge in gold and silver prices came after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose extra tariffs on European countries until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland.

Spot gold price gained 1.6% to $4,670.01 per ounce, after scaling an all-time high of $4,689.39. US gold futures for February delivery jumped 1.8% to $4,677. Spot silver price spiked 4.4% to $93.85 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $94.08.

Meanwhile, the US dollar fell, supporting gold and silver prices. The dollar index fell 0.19% to 99.18.

Catch our Gold, Silver Rate Today Live Blog for the latest updates.