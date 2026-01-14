Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold, silver prices hit record high after US inflation data; Iran conflict in focus

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices continue to trade near record highs amid escalating geopolitical tensions and rising safe-haven demand, making a strong start to 2026, after blistering rallies last year.

Spot gold prices in the international markets traded above $4,600 an ounce near record high after US inflation data supported the case for more interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, while the geopolitical situation remained combustible.

Silver prices topped $89 an ounce to reach a record high. The white metal outperformed gold last year, surging almost 150% due to a short squeeze in October and persistent supply tightness in London.

MCX gold rate touched a peak of ₹1,42,949 per 10 grams, while MCX silver prices jumped to a high of ₹2,79,528 per kg in the previous session.

