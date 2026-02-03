Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold price rebounds from near one-month low, silver price jumps 5%

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices resumed their rally on Tuesday, recovering some of the losses seen in previous sessions, as market participants braced for an absence of key economic data this week due to a partial US government shutdown.

Market sentiment remains cautious as precious metals and the dollar have all whipsawed since the US President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold price rallied 3.7% to $4,837.16 per ounce, after touching a near one-month low in the previous session. US gold futures for April delivery climbed 4.5% to $4,859.30 per ounce. Spot silver price rose 5.9% to $84.09 an ounce.

MCX Gold, Silver Prices

MCX gold price for April futures contracts ended 0.22% lower at ₹1,41,900 per 10 grams level on Monday. MCX silver price crashed by ₹33,152, or 12.48%, to close at ₹2,32,500 per kg.

Stay tuned to our Gold, Silver Rate Today Live Blog for the latest updates.