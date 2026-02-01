Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold rate sees biggest slide in four decades; silver price crashes 30%; Budget 2026 eyed

Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold prices slumped more than 12% to slump below $5,000 an ounce in its biggest daily decline since the early 1980s. Silver prices crashed more than 36%, a record intraday decline, as the selloff swept through the broader metals markets.

The gold and silver prices’ crash was triggered by a surge in US dollar after a report the Donald Trump administration was preparing to nominate Kevin Warsh for the US Federal Reserve chair, a move later confirmed.

Spot gold price closed 8.9% lower at $4,894.23 an ounce in New York. Silver price plunged 26% to settle at $85.20 an ounce.

MCX Gold, Silver Prices

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has announced a special trading session today, Sunday, as the Union Budget 2026 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today. The trading in commodity market will remain open for the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 AM.

MCX gold and silver prices crashed on Friday as investors booked profits amid a global selloff triggered by a stronger US dollar.

MCX gold rate cracked by ₹33,113, or 18%, to close at ₹1,50,849 per kg on Friday, while MCX silver rate slumped by ₹1,07,971, or 27%, to ₹2,91,922 per 10 grams.

Stay tuned to our Gold, Silver Rate Today Live Blog for the latest updates.