Gold, Silver Price Today LIVE: MCX silver crashes over ₹100,000/kg; gold down 12% — What's next for precious metals?

Gold, Silver Price Rate LIVE: Gold and silver prices crashed during Friday's commodity market sessions around the world after a margin hike trigger from the CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) Group and an aggressive profit-booking move from investors.
Mint reported earlier that CME Group raised the margin on gold from 6% to 8% and the margin on silver from 11% to 15% effective from Monday, 2 February 2026.
Experts indicate that concerns still loom over whether or not the precious metal prices can bounce back after suffering significant losses in recent trades. Both MCX and COMEX gold and silver, along with the city prices in India, suffered major losses during Friday's market.
Gold futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) plummeted 12% to close ₹20,328 per 10 grams lower at ₹149,075 per 10 grams after Friday's market session, compared to ₹169,403 per 10 grams at the previous trading close, according to the official data.
MCX silver prices also crashed 27% wiping off more than ₹100,000/kg from the precious white metal. The silver prices closed at ₹291,922/kg after Friday's commodity market session, compared to ₹399,893/kg at the previous market close.
Amit Goel, the Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, said that if the Comex gold fails to regain the $4,900/ounce level on Monday, 2 February 2026, then investors can assume that the precious metal has topped out.
“If gold prices fail to regain the $4,900-per-ounce level on Monday, we can assume the precious metal has topped out. After topping out, gold prices are expected to touch $3,800 per ounce by the end of October 2026. This fall may not be one directional, and the precious yellow metal is expected to reach this level, doing a dead-cat bounce from every new low,” said Goel.
CME Group raised its margins on gold from 6% to 8% and on silver from 11% to 15% effective from Monday, 2 February 2026. This means that traders who are looking to trade in precious metals futures will have to put up more collateral to ensure they can meet their obligations.
According to a Bloomberg report, the commodity exchange routinely raises margins when a precious metal contract is extremely volatile so that this move edges out smaller players in the market who don’t have enough cash to make the necessary deposits.
Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered commodity expert, explained that the CME Group's margin-hike buzz for gold and silver, along with the commodities remaining in the “overbought” category, fueled a panic selling in both silver and gold.
“The CME has increased margin requirements on copper to 20%, triggering margin-hike buzz for gold and silver as well. As gold and silver prices were already in overbought territory, and the US Dollar (USD) was under pressure after the announcement of Trump's nominee for the US Fed Chairman's post to replace the incumbent Jerome Powell, the CME margin hike buzz triggered panic selling in the yellow and white metals,” said the commodity market expert.
Ponmudi R, the CEO of Enrich Money, suggested that the COMEX gold prices now consolidate in the $4,740–$4,760 per ounce zone, as the converging supports align, providing a robust technical floor for the precious metal.
“Prices now consolidate in the $4,740–$4,760 zone, where prior breakout levels, the 20-day EMA, and converging supports align, providing a robust technical floor,” said the expert.
On the technicals, the expert also said that if the gold prices hold above $4,700/ounce, then a potential recovery toward $4,800–$5,000+ per ounce will be on renewed safe-haven demand or momentum recovery.
“The 50-day EMA near $4,500–$4,533 offers deeper cushioning, while the multi-year ascending channel and slope support limit further downside. As long as prices hold above $4,700, the bullish structure remains valid, with recovery potential toward $4,800–$5,000+ on renewed safe-haven demand or momentum recovery. A decisive break below $4,500 would be needed to challenge the broader uptrend,” said the expert.
Online brokerage platform Zerodha's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nithin Kamath, in a social media post shared the key lesson for investors after the commodity markets crashed on Friday, 30 January 2026.
“Yesterday was one of those days in commodity markets. All major metals hit lower circuits—the maximum they can move in a day. Silver crashed 30%, Gold 15%, and others followed. Btw, Natural gas was on an upper circuit,” said Kamath.
“The lesson is simple but critical: only trade with money you can afford to lose. You can trade successfully for a decade and lose it all in a single day if you're not properly managing risk. There's no margin call, no exit opportunity when markets gap through circuits like this,” said the veteran investor and Zerodha CEO.
Gold prices on CME Group's COMEX were trading 8.35% or $447.3/ounce lower at $4,907.5/ounce as of 3:18 p.m. (IST) on Saturday, India Time, compared to $5,354.8/ounce, according to the exchange data.
COMEX is trading on Friday's market session, set to close at 3:30 p.m. (IST) accounting the daylight saving time in United States.
