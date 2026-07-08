Gold, Silver Rate Today: MCX gold price falls near ₹1.45 lakh per 10 grams, silver eases amid escalating US-Iran war

Gold and silver prices in India opened lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Wednesday, following weakness in global bullion prices, as escalation in the tensions between the US and Iran in the Middle East stoked inflation fears and lifted the dollar.

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MCX gold rate for August futures contracts opened 0.13% lower at ₹145200 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,45,392 level. MCX silver price for September futures contracts opened 0.36% lower at ₹2,30,015 per kg as compared to its previous close of ₹2,30,857 level.

In the global markets, gold prices were volatile, as concerns around inflation and higher interest rates rose after fresh US strikes on Iran lifted crude oil prices and the dollar ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s June meeting minutes.

Also Read | Rupee falls 20 paise to open at 95.17 against US dollar amid rise in oil prices

Spot gold price gained 0.5% to $4,125.59 per ounce, after dropping to its lowest since July 2 earlier in the day, while US gold futures for August delivery declined 0.5% to $4,136.30. Spot silver rose 0.8% to $60.47 per ounce.

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Crude oil prices jumped, US Treasury yields advanced, while the dollar clung to its highest levels of the week against most of its peers, after the US military unleashed a new wave of strikes against Iran and revoked a licence allowing the country to sell oil after three tankers were hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, investors now await minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s June 16-17 meeting, due later today, for fresh clues on the interest rate path under Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.

Markets have increased their bets for a September Federal Reserve rate hike to an over 63% chance, up from about 57% on Tuesday, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

While gold is seen as an inflation hedge, high interest rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding asset.

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Gold Price Outlook Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said that the near-term outlook for MCX gold and silver prices remain weak, but sees a possibility of a pullback and short covering.

“Immediate resistance for MCX gold price is placed at ₹1,46,000 per 10 grams and support is seen at ₹1,44,000. While the broader trend remains under pressure, a technical pullback is possible at current levels,” said Trivedi.

Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst, Technical Research, Choice Broking noted that the gold price has remained below its all key moving averages i.e. 20, 50 and 100-EMAs on 4-hourly chart placed at ₹1,45,617, ₹1,46,195 and ₹1,48,325, respectively.

“With recent price-decline, we can observe a rise in OI level in current contract to 10,560 lots, suggesting Short buildup. Major support would be at Daily SAR level placed at ₹1,41,826,” said Makda.

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Silver Price Outlook For MCX silver price, Trivedi maintains a weak outlook as well, identifying ₹2,32,500 per kg as the key resistance level and ₹2,28,000 as immediate support. He adds that although the overall bias remains negative, short-covering rallies cannot be ruled out in the near term.

Makda said that silver prices also continued to trade below all key moving averages i.e. 50, 100 and 200-EMA on a 4-hourly chart placed at ₹2,32,795, ₹2,38,416 and ₹2,44,864, respectively.

“Key support on the daily chart would be at 200-DEMA level placed at ₹2,23,307 and breakout of this level will boost the downside momentum in silver in the upcoming session,” he added.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.