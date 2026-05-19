Silver rate today: Silver price in India steady around ₹2.75 lk/kg as Trump pauses Iran attack, oil prices slide

Silver rate today: Silver prices in India remained largely steady but in the red on Tuesday, 19 May, as a weaker US dollar and a decline in crude oil prices supported bullion sentiment after US President Donald Trump paused a planned military attack against Iran to allow room for negotiations.

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The possibility of a ceasefire or diplomatic breakthrough between the US and Iran helped ease some inflation concerns that had recently pressured bullion markets and strengthened expectations that interest rates may not remain elevated for an extended period.

In the domestic market, MCX silver rate declined 0.5% to ₹2,75,221 per kg, while MCX gold price rose 0.5% to ₹1,59,899.

In the international market, spot silver slipped marginally by 0.3% to $77.58 per ounce. Spot gold remained largely unchanged at $4,565.40 per ounce as of 0103 GMT after touching its lowest level since March 30 during the previous session. US gold futures for June delivery edged 0.2% higher to $4,567.90.

Among other precious metals, platinum declined 0.2% to $1,976.15 per ounce, while palladium dropped 0.6% to $1,409.75.

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Falling dollar and oil prices support bullion sentiment The US dollar weakened during Asian trade, making dollar-priced bullion more affordable for holders of other currencies and providing support to precious metals prices.

At the same time, oil prices fell more than 2% amid hopes that negotiations could help ease tensions in the Middle East and reduce the risk of supply disruptions. Lower crude oil prices also helped moderate inflation concerns that had recently driven Treasury yields sharply higher.

Trump said on Monday that he had paused a planned attack against Iran after Tehran sent a fresh peace proposal to Washington aimed at ending the ongoing US-Israeli conflict. According to Trump, leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates urged the US to postpone military action as they believed a diplomatic agreement with Iran could still be achieved.

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However, reports also indicated that the White House viewed Iran’s latest proposal, delivered through Pakistani mediators, as lacking significant improvement.

Despite the temporary easing in geopolitical tensions, Treasury yields continued hovering near multi-year highs as energy prices remained elevated overall, keeping broader inflation concerns alive.

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Higher interest rates generally reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver because investors can earn better returns from fixed-income instruments.

Still, bullion markets found some support from the softer dollar and improving geopolitical sentiment, even as investors continued monitoring developments in the Middle East and the outlook for US monetary policy closely.

Technical Outlook According to Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont, Silver, having already absorbed a sharp weekly decline, faces a critical juncture near $75/oz.

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"A breach of this level would open the door to the next downside supports at $70/oz and $67/oz, respectively. On the upside, a technical rebound from current levels could carry prices back toward the $80–$82/oz zone," she predicted.

For Gold, Chainani said, Gold has found near-term support around the $4500/oz level. A sustained break below this threshold would expose the next significant support at $4300/oz, representing meaningful further downside from current levels. Conversely, if prices stabilise and recover from this zone, the immediate upside target lies in the $4700–$4750/oz range.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.