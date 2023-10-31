Gold, silver rate today under pressure ahead of US Fed meeting. Will gold price climb to a new peak before Diwali 2023?
Gold rate today has immediate support placed at $1,980 per ounce levels whereas it is facing immediate resistance at $2,010 levels, say experts
Gold rate today: Ahead of US Fed meeting today, gold price came under the sell off heat during early morning deals. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for December 2023 expiry opened lower at ₹61,117 per 10 gm levels. But, MCX gold rate bounced back and hit intraday high of ₹61,199 per 10 gm after hitting intraday low of ₹61,110 within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. In international market, spot gold price is oscillating around 1,992 per ounce levels.
