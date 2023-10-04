Gold, silver rate today under pressure as US dollar continues to gain strength
Gold rate today: US dollar index has climbed above 107 levels and it has sustained above this mark after the US goverment managed to avert shutdown on October 1, 2023
Gold rate today: On account of US dollar gaining strength against major global currencies, gold price today remained under the sell off heat during early morning deals on Wednesday. Gold future contract for December 2023 expiry on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), opened lower at ₹56,237 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday low of ₹56,225 levels. In international market, gold price is oscillating around $1,822 per ounce levels.
