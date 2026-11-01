Gold, silver rates approaching Dec 2025 levels; energy prices, inflation, Fed weighing on investor sentiments - Details

Gold witnessed its worst-ever October and it seems like the weakness appears far from over, as gold and silver rates continued to fall and remained on track to reach December 2025 levels. The sharp correction in precious metals came as crude oil price volatility, sticky inflation, and US Federal Reserve’s outlook continued to weigh on investors sentiment.

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As gold prices remained weak on Sunday, November 1, let’s understand key factors that are dragging the yellow metal’s momentum.

Gold price crash continues, on track to reach December 2025 levels The gold rate in India saw a sharp decline on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Gold of 99.9% purity declined by ₹3,200 to ₹1,42,000 per 10 grams, including all taxes, PTI reported citing the All India Sarafa Association. The precious metal closed at ₹1,45,200 per 10 grams on Friday. The precious metal was quoted at ₹1,42,300 per 10 grams on December 26, 2025.

Silver rate in India continues to crash Silver's roller-coaster ride in 2026 appears to be heading towards another steep downturn, with prices on track to retreat to their December 2025 levels. The dramatic reversal in silver prices’ trajectory comes after the precious metal surged to record highs in January 2026.

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Silver rate in India declined to ₹4,200 to ₹1,86,000 per kilogram, inclusive of all taxes, from the previous close of ₹1,90,200 per kg, as per PTI report.

Why are silver, gold prices crashing? Decline in domestic gold rates is in synchronisation with weakness in the global commodities market. International gold rates fell below $3,900 per ounce, touching its lowest level since October 2025, as per Trading Economics data.

“Gold has slipped below the crucial $4,000 mark as stronger-than-expected US inflation data and rising expectations of a December Fed rate hike are reducing demand for non-yielding assets. Silver is facing heavier selling pressure, with its decline reflecting broader weakness across precious metals and concerns over industrial demand,” explained Gaurav Garg, Head Research Lemonn.

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Can we see a strong rebound in gold prices in November? Gold prices are likely to move in the range bound manner in the coming weeks, as stronger dollar, rising bond yields and rising interest rates may restrict strong upside in the metal, according to Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulakara Pvt. Ltd.

Additionally, crude oil prices volatility, US Fed commentary and geopolitical tensions may continue to impact gold and silver prices’ trajectory. "Gold and silver prices were weighed down by rising energy prices, which fuelled inflation concerns, and hawkish commentary from the US Federal Reserve," PTI quoted Rahul Khetawat, Senior Vice President and Fund Manager at 360 ONE Asset.