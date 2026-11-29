Gold, silver rates crash: Gold and silver prices staged a recovery towards the end of the week after a sharp sell-off pushed bullion to its weakest levels in more than a year. However, the rebound has done little to erase the steep losses recorded in 2026, particularly in silver, which has been hit harder than gold amid a stronger US dollar, elevated interest-rate expectations and volatility in global markets.

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The correction has been particularly severe for Indian investors, with currency movements adding another layer of pressure. According to data presented by Kedia Advisory, MCX silver fell from its January high of ₹4,20,048 per kg to ₹1,51,503 on 27 November, a decline of around 64%. MCX gold, meanwhile, slipped 31% from its high of ₹1,80,779 to ₹1,24,309 per 10 grams over the same period.

The disparity is even more pronounced when viewed in dollar terms. Kedia Advisory's analysis shows that silver prices have fallen around 67% from their January peak, compared with a 31% decline in gold. The recovery in the rupee has further reduced returns for Indian holders of dollar-denominated bullion. The rupee strengthened to ₹92.67 against the US dollar from its May low of ₹96.96, recovering around 4.4%.

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Silver's sharp correction: What triggered the sell-off? The latest correction in silver has been marked by unusually high volatility and heavy selling. Kedia Advisory's analysis of the last 30 trading sessions shows that MCX silver declined 33% from ₹2,11,485 to a low of ₹1,36,712. The fall was accompanied by a sharp increase in trading activity, with volumes reaching 28,810 lots on the capitulation day, more than double the 30-session average of around 13,000 lots.

Silver subsequently recovered, gaining around 2.3% and 3.9% over the following two sessions from its 25 November level of ₹1,51,503, according to the advisory's analysis. The price action suggests that aggressive selling may be losing momentum, although a sustained reversal is yet to be established.

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Silver's greater volatility compared with gold reflects its dual role as both a precious and an industrial metal. Concerns about economic growth and industrial demand can amplify its declines, while leveraged positions and speculative activity can make price movements sharper.

Gold has also faced pressure from expectations of tighter US monetary policy. Stronger-than-expected inflation data and an upward revision to US GDP growth reinforced concerns that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer.

Strong dollar and Fed expectations remain key headwinds The US dollar index stood at 103.7, up 5.6% year-to-date, according to Kedia Advisory. A firm dollar makes dollar-denominated bullion more expensive for overseas buyers, weighing on demand.

US bond yields, however, have eased from their recent highs. The 10-year US Treasury yield stood at 4.91%, down from an October peak of 5.28%, a decline of 37 basis points. Lower yields generally reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

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Crude oil has also retreated, with WTI trading around $85.77, down 14% in a month from its wartime peak of $136. Kedia Advisory noted that lower energy prices could ease inflationary pressures, potentially influencing the Federal Reserve's rate outlook.

Markets have continued to price in a December rate increase, with the advisory's analysis highlighting a 97% probability of a 25-basis-point hike. The next 50–75 basis points of tightening expected in January and March are also substantially priced in, according to the analysis.

The key risk for bullion is therefore a fresh hawkish surprise from the Fed. Kedia Advisory noted that a 50-basis-point December increase, core PCE inflation moving above 3.5%, or a dollar index rising above 106 could challenge the recovery. The Federal Reserve's December 8–9 meeting will be a crucial event for commodity markets.

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Gold and silver outlook: Key levels to watch Despite the volatility, both metals ended the holiday-shortened week on a firmer note.

MCX gold rebounded approximately 2.8% to close near ₹1,25,198 per 10 grams. Immediate resistance is placed at ₹1,26,300– ₹1,27,000, followed by ₹1,30,000– ₹1,30,700, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

MCX silver gained around 3% to close near ₹1,52,322 per kg, holding above the ₹1,47,000– ₹1,49,000 support zone, said Ponmudi.

The recovery was supported by improving risk appetite in US equities and a decline in Treasury yields. However, the prospect of higher US interest rates continued to cap gains, keeping the rebound tentative.

What should investors do now? For investors, the sharp correction may create opportunities to gradually accumulate bullion, but the recent rebound should not be mistaken for confirmation that the downtrend has ended.

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According to experts, Gold investors can monitor the ₹1,26,300– ₹1,27,000 resistance zone and the ₹1,30,000– ₹1,30,700 band for signs of a stronger recovery. On the downside, the broader interest-rate and dollar outlook will remain important.

Silver investors need to be more cautious. The metal's sharper fall, unusually high trading volumes during the sell-off and exposure to industrial demand make it more volatile than gold. The ₹1,47,000– ₹1,49,000 support zone will be important to monitor, while a sustained recovery would be needed before treating the recent bounce as a trend reversal.

The US November employment report, due on 4 December, will be another important trigger ahead of the Fed meeting. Investors will assess labour-market conditions for clues about the likely direction of monetary policy. Any further decline in Treasury yields and weakness in the dollar could support bullion, while a stronger-than-expected jobs report or hawkish Fed signals could renew selling pressure.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.