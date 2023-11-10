Gold, silver rates rebound on Dhanteras 2023. Is this a buying opportunity?
Dhanteras 2023: Gold rate today has strong support placed at $1,910 per ounce levels in spot market whereas MCX gold rate has strong support at ₹58,500 levels, say experts
Gold rate today: After slipping below ₹60,000 levels during Thursday deals on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold price witnessed some relief rally ahed of yesterday's closing bell and regained ₹60,000 levels. In early morning deals, MCX gold rate continue to sustain above ₹60,000 per 10 gm levels whereas spot gold price is currently oscillating around $11,958 per ounce levels.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started