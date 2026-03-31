Gold, silver rates today: Check 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver rates on 31 March in your city — Delhi, Mumbai, others

On 31 March, gold prices fell in India, while silver gained slightly. Here are the rates of the yellow and white metals in major cities of the country. 

Eshita Gain
Published31 Mar 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Gold, silver rates today
Gold, silver rates today(Photo: Pixabay)

Gold and silver prices in your city on 31 March: Gold rates fell slightly by 0.41% in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, even as conflict in the Middle East drags on, with no signs of de-escalation.

On Tuesday, 31 March, MCX Gold 2 April contracts were priced at 145,051 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver 5 May contracts rose by 0.03% at 229,033 per kg at around 10:44 am today.

Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at 147,510/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10:46 am on 31 March. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 135,218/10 gms. Silver prices today are at 229,690/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

How much have gold and silver appreciated over the years?

Notably, gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid strong safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.

Gold24K · per 10g
--
View Gold Rate
Silverper Kg
--
View Silver Rate

In India, the yellow metal climbed from 135,257 in early January to 157,480 in early March, marking an appreciation of around 16%. Currently, it is trading below those recent highs as investors book profits.

Also Read | Dalal Street logs worst year since pandemic as last-day selloff deepens losses
Also Read | NALCO to Hindalco, Vedanta: Why are metal stocks rising in trade today?

Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations, rising from roughly 78,600/kg in 2023-2024 to over 200,000/kg in early 2026.

Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, March 31: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewelers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — March 31

  • 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 147,240/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 134,970/10 gm.
  • Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — 229,270/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — March 31

  • 24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 146,980/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 134,732/10 gm.
  • Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — 228,880/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad— March 31

  • 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 147,470/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 135,181/10 gm.
  • Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — 229,640/1 kg.

Gold and Silver prices in Kolkata — March 31

  • 24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 147,040/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— 134,787/10 gm.
  • Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 228,970/1 kg.

Gold and silver prices in Bengaluru — March 31

  • 24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 147,350/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 135,071/10 gm.
  • Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 229,450/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — March 31

  • 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 147,670/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 135,364/10 gm.
  • Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — 229,940/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — March 31

  • 24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — 147,430/10 gm.
  • 22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — 135,144/10 gm.
  • Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — 229,580/1 kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

Gold PricesSilver Prices
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold, silver rates today: Check 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver rates on 31 March in your city — Delhi, Mumbai, others
More