Gold, silver rates today: Check 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver rates on 31 March in your city — Delhi, Mumbai, others

Gold and silver prices in your city on 31 March: Gold rates fell slightly by 0.41% in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, even as conflict in the Middle East drags on, with no signs of de-escalation.
On Tuesday, 31 March, MCX Gold 2 April contracts were priced at ₹145,051 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver 5 May contracts rose by 0.03% at ₹229,033 per kg at around 10:44 am today.
Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹147,510/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10:46 am on 31 March. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹135,218/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹229,690/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.
Notably, gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid strong safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.
In India, the yellow metal climbed from ₹135,257 in early January to ₹157,480 in early March, marking an appreciation of around 16%. Currently, it is trading below those recent highs as investors book profits.
Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations, rising from roughly ₹78,600/kg in 2023-2024 to over ₹200,000/kg in early 2026.
Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, March 31: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewelers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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