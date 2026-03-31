Gold, silver rates today: Check 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver rates on 31 March in your city — Delhi, Mumbai, others

Gold and silver prices in your city on 31 March: Gold rates fell slightly by 0.41% in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, even as conflict in the Middle East drags on, with no signs of de-escalation.
On Tuesday, 31 March, MCX Gold 2 April contracts were priced at ₹145,051 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver 5 May contracts rose by 0.03% at ₹229,033 per kg at around 10:44 am today.
Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹147,510/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10:46 am on 31 March. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹135,218/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹229,690/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.
Notably, gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid strong safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.
In India, the yellow metal climbed from ₹135,257 in early January to ₹157,480 in early March, marking an appreciation of around 16%. Currently, it is trading below those recent highs as investors book profits.
Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations, rising from roughly ₹78,600/kg in 2023-2024 to over ₹200,000/kg in early 2026.
Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, March 31: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewelers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.