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Gold, silver rates today: Check 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver rates on 7 April in your city — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, others

On 7 April, both gold and silver prices in India fell slightly amid profit booking. Check the retail prices of precious metals in major Indian cities. 

Eshita Gain
Published7 Apr 2026, 11:38 AM IST
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Gold, silver rates today, 7 April
Gold, silver rates today, 7 April
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Gold and silver prices in your city on 7 April: The yellow metal's rates in India fell slightly by 0.32% in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, largely due to profit booking by investors. Meanwhile, the US dollar index remained above 100, weighing further on gold prices.

US President Donald Trump's persistent aggression against Iran has kept Brent crude oil prices above $110 a barrel, leading to an increased investor appeal in the US dollar. On early Tuesday, Brent crude was trading more than 1% higher at $111 per barrel.

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On Tuesday, 7 April, MCX Gold 5 June contracts were priced at 149,494 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver 5 May contracts also fell by 0.63% at 231,900 per kg at around 11:18 AM today.

Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at 149,620/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 11:20 AM on 7 April. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 137,152/10 gms. Silver prices today are at 232,800/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Gold 24K · per 10g
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Silver per Kg
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Check here for gold and silver prices in your city today, 7 April: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

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Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — 7 April

24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 149,490/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — 137,033/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — 232,900/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — 7 April

24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 149,230/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — 136,794/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — 232,500/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad— 7 April

24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 149,720/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — 137,243/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — 233,270/1 kg.

Gold and Silver prices in Kolkata — 7 April

24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — 149,290/10 gm.

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22 karat gold rate in Kolkata— 136,849/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — 232,600/1 kg.

Gold and silver prices in Bengaluru — 7 April

24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 149,600/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — 137,133/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — 233,090/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — 7 April

24 karat gold rate in Chennai — 149,920/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — 137,427/10 gm.

Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — 233,580/1 kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — 7 April

24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — 149,680/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — 137,207/10 gm.

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Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — 233,210/1 kg.

Gold and silver's growth over the years

Notably, gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid strong safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.

In India, the yellow metal climbed from 135,257 in early January to 157,480 in early March, marking an appreciation of around 16%. Currently, it is trading below those recent highs as investors book profits.

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Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations, rising from roughly 78,600/kg in 2023-2024 to over 200,000/kg in early 2026.

However, both metals have also seen price volatility as recent geopolitical developments, particular US-Iran war have triggered mixed reactions in the commodities market.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More

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