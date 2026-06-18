Gold, silver rates today: Comex gold and silver retreat as US Fed officials signal possible rate hike

The rally in gold and silver came to a halt on Thursday, 18 June, as signals from US Federal Reserve officials pointing to a potential interest-rate hike later this year outweighed support from falling oil prices, which had eased inflation concerns.

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Comex gold futures fell $140 per troy ounce to an intraday low of $4,241. If prices closed lower, as appears likely, gold will snap its four-session winning streak. Silver futures also tumbled nearly $5 per troy ounce, slipping below the $70 mark to around $66 and heading for their first decline in three sessions.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday left the federal funds rate unchanged at 3.50%-3.75% for a fourth consecutive meeting, as policymakers opted to wait for greater clarity on inflation and economic growth before adjusting the monetary policy path.

However, expectations of a potential rate hike later this year strengthened after nearly half of Fed policymakers projected higher rates, reflecting concerns that inflation could remain elevated amid higher energy prices following the Iran conflict.

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The three-month conflict in West Asia has disrupted the global economy, as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz severely restricted energy flows to Asian economies, keeping crude oil prices elevated and increasing the cost of living across major economies.

Several central banks have revised their inflation forecasts higher for 2026. The Federal Reserve now expects its preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, to rise 3.6% this year, up sharply from its previous projection of 2.7%.

Higher interest rates tend to reduce the appeal of gold, as the precious metal does not offer any yield. In addition, expectations of tighter monetary policy typically strengthen the US dollar, making dollar-denominated commodities such as gold and silver more expensive for holders of other currencies.

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Markets now see a 78% probability of a rate hike in December, up from 61% before the Fed's policy announcement, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have kept precious metals on a roller-coaster ride since February, appear to be moving towards a possible near-term peace agreement. US President Donald Trump reportedly signed an interim agreement with Iran at the Palace of Versailles near Paris.

However, Trump said the agreement reached this week was not final and warned that he could resume military action if negotiations fail to progress to his satisfaction.

Gold wipes out four-day gains, silver slips below ₹ 2.40 lakh Tracking weakness in the international market, the near-month gold futures contract on MCX fell ₹4,600 per 10 grams to ₹1,49,188. If the decline sustains through the close, it would erase the yellow metal's gains accumulated over the previous four sessions.

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Silver futures, which are typically more volatile than gold, plunged nearly ₹14,000 per kg, slipping below the ₹2.40 lakh mark to ₹2,37,212. If losses persist, the metal is set for its sharpest single-day decline in several weeks.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.