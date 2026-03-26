Gold, silver rates today: Comex gold drops $143/oz; silver falls $5.6/oz amid uncertainty over US-Iran ceasefire plan

After a brief rally, precious metals resumed their losing streak on Thursday, 26 March, as conflicting signals from the US and Iran on potential ceasefire talks kept traders on edge. Meanwhile, ongoing attacks in West Asia show no signs of easing, keeping crude-led inflation fears intact.
May silver futures on COMEX reversed Wednesday’s gains, tumbling $5.58 to an intraday low of $67 per troy ounce, erasing the entire previous session’s rally. April gold futures also came under renewed selling pressure, plunging $143 to hit an intraday low of $4,409 per troy ounce.
Gold has been trading below $5,000 per troy ounce since 18 March and has declined 23% as of today’s low. The metal has fallen over 15% since the US-Israel conflict with Iran began on 28 February.
Both metals have witnessed sharp volatility this week following contradictory statements from US President Donald Trump and Iranian officials regarding a potential end to the war.
While fears of higher interest rates continue to weigh on demand for safe-haven assets, a stronger dollar is also making dollar-priced commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies, further limiting any recovery.
The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is hovering around the 100 mark. Since the start of the war, it has strengthened by 2.3%, putting it on track for its biggest monthly gain since July 2025.
Disruptions from the conflict have pushed energy prices higher, fuelling inflation concerns and reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady throughout the year.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump warned Iran to “get serious” about a deal to end nearly four weeks of fighting after its foreign minister said Tehran was reviewing the US proposal but reiterated that there were no talks underway to wind down the war.
The White House, on Wednesday, reportedly sent Iran a 15-point proposal to end the conflict. However, Tehran rejected the proposal and instead put forward its own plan via state television, which includes a halt to the killing of its officials, assurances against future attacks, reparations for the war, an end to hostilities, and recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, AP reported.
The domestic bullion market resumed trading in the evening session after remaining closed in the first half due to Ram Navami. Following the reopening, April gold futures tracked global cues, falling ₹4,297 per 10 grams to the day’s low of ₹1,39,800.
Meanwhile, the May silver futures contract on MCX reversed its previous day’s gains, dropping ₹15,254 per kilogram to hit an intraday low of ₹2,19,580.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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