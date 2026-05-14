Gold, silver rates today: Comex gold drops $35/oz; silver tumbles $5/oz amid stronger dollar, rate fears

Precious metals traded lower on Thursday, 14 May, as traders refrained from making fresh bets amid geopolitical developments involving Iran, along with the summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.

A rebound in the US dollar also weighed on precious metals, with Comex gold erasing its opening gains to fall $35 per ounce to the day’s low of $4,671, while Comex silver slipped sharply by $5 per troy ounce to a low of $84.36. However, silver remained above the $80 mark for the fifth consecutive session.

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If losses in the white metal persist through the close, it would mark silver’s biggest intraday decline since 21 April.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did gold and silver prices drop on May 14th? ⌵ Gold and silver prices declined on May 14th due to a stronger US dollar and concerns about interest rates. Traders also refrained from making fresh bets amid geopolitical developments and the summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. 2 How did the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance affect gold prices? ⌵ Reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a tighter monetary policy stance put gold under pressure. Higher interest rates are generally negative for gold because it does not offer any yield. 3 What impact did India's import duty hike on gold and silver have on prices? ⌵ India raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15% from 6% to protect foreign exchange reserves. This move caused both gold and silver prices to surge by nearly 6% in the previous session, followed by profit booking on May 14th. 4 What is the gold-silver ratio and what does its recent decline signify? ⌵ The gold-silver ratio measures how many ounces of silver are needed to purchase one ounce of gold. A declining ratio, such as the one below 55 observed on May 14th, signifies silver's recent outperformance against gold. 5 Should smaller investors consider silver as an alternative to gold? ⌵ While silver has higher industrial demand and growth potential, its returns are more volatile, making it riskier than gold for small investors. Experts suggest treating silver as a tactical addition rather than a primary alternative to gold's stability.

Gold and silver have been moving in different directions in recent sessions, with gold remaining under pressure after US inflation data reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a tighter monetary policy stance.

Higher interest rates are generally negative for gold because the metal does not offer any yield. Silver, on the other hand, has remained relatively resilient.

Comex silver closed higher in six of the last seven sessions, gaining a cumulative 21.5%. In the previous session, it briefly touched $90, its highest level in two months, amid rising supply concerns and growing industrial demand. The yellow metal has gained a modest 1.5% so far in May, while silver has surged 16% during the same period.

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The dollar index continued to build on gains, climbing to 98.6 against a basket of currencies, marking the highest level in two weeks.

On the economic front, US retail sales rose for a third straight month in April, signalling continued consumer resilience despite sharply higher fuel prices. Retail purchases increased 0.5% last month after a revised 1.6% gain in March, according to a Bloomberg report citing the Commerce Department.

The report came after US wholesale inflation accelerated in April to its fastest pace since 2022, driven by a war-led surge in energy prices that has increased freight transportation costs. Meanwhile, consumer inflation in April climbed to a multi-year high as the oil shock triggered by the Iran conflict continued to fuel price pressures.

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Following stronger-than-expected consumer and producer price data, markets have largely priced out US interest rate cuts this year, with traders now assigning nearly a 30% probability of a rate hike by December.

Meanwhile, Xi reportedly told Trump that trade talks were making progress at the start of their two-day summit on Thursday but cautioned that disagreements over Taiwan could push relations down a dangerous path and potentially lead to conflict. However, reports said the US summary of the talks made no mention of Taiwan.

MCX gold drops over ₹ 1100; silver drops to ₹ 2.86 lakh In the domestic market, the near-month gold futures contract on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) fell from the day’s high to ₹1,61,027 per 10 grams, down ₹1,159 from the previous close of ₹1,62,186, while silver also dropped ₹13,433 to the day’s low of ₹2,86,805 per kilogram.

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Both gold and silver had closed Wednesday’s session with gains of 2% and 7%, respectively, after the Indian government raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15% from 6% in an effort to protect foreign exchange reserves.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.