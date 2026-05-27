Gold, silver rates today: Comex gold drops $81/oz; silver tumbles $3 as traders weigh US-Iran deal prospects

Amid uncertainty over a potential end to the three-month-long conflict in the Middle East, precious metals traded with modest losses in Wednesday’s session. The latest escalation in the region has reinforced concerns that inflation could remain elevated, keeping interest rates higher for longer.

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Remaining lower for the third straight session, Comex gold dropped another $81 per troy ounce to the day’s low of $4,421, marking its lowest level since late March. The recent decline also extended its month-to-date losses to 4%. The yellow metal has closed the last two months in the red and has lost over 15% of its value since the beginning of the conflict.

Silver prices also remained under pressure, falling nearly $3 per ounce to the day’s low of $73.72. The white metal, which is more volatile than gold, has given up all of its May gains after falling sharply from the $90 mark. Over the last three months, including May, silver prices have declined nearly 20%.

The fresh US attacks on Iran have raised concerns that a potential peace deal could be delayed further. However, the escalations have so far remained contained, while recent statements from US President Donald Trump and other American officials have kept hopes of a diplomatic resolution alive.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that any agreement would likely take a few days to finalise, while earlier, President Donald Trump indicated that talks with Iran to end the conflict were “proceeding nicely.”

Earlier this week, the US launched fresh strikes on Iran, while Tehran on Tuesday denounced the latest American attacks as a sign of “bad faith and unreliability.” Investors are closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, as an end to the conflict could immediately push crude oil prices lower and ease fears of tighter monetary policy.

Demand for gold and silver generally remains stronger in a lower interest-rate environment. Precious metals witnessed sharp volatility throughout April as hopes of de-escalation, along with conflicting statements from both the US and Iran, kept prices largely directionless.

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The conflict in the region, which has now stretched into its 88th day, has kept energy prices elevated as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted crude supplies, prompting several Middle Eastern nations to reduce production.

MCX gold hits two-week low; silver extends sharp decline Tracking weakness in the international market, the near-month gold futures contract on MCX dropped ₹2,542 per 10 grams, slipping to ₹1,55,074, the lowest level since May 13. Over the last nine trading sessions, including today, the metal has fallen ₹6,904, based on today’s low.

Silver futures contracts also came under pressure, falling ₹7,356 per kilogram to the day’s low of ₹2,63,272. After crossing the ₹3 lakh mark, silver failed to sustain the rally and has so far declined by ₹41,619 from its peak, based on today’s low.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.