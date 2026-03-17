Gold, silver rates today: Comex gold gains $47/oz; silver rallies $2 as US dollar eases from 10-month high

Precious metals, which had shown a limited reaction to the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran, witnessed strong buying in Tuesday's session, largely driven by a drop in the US dollar as investors turned their attention to central bank meetings, making dollar-priced commodities more attractive for other currency holders.

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The April futures contract on COMEX gold gained $47 to the day’s high of $5,049 per troy ounce on 17 March, while the May silver contract on COMEX also jumped, gaining $2.08 per troy ounce to reach a day’s high of $82.76 earlier in the session.

Though both gold and silver staged a strong rebound from a four-day slump, they failed to hold on to early gains as crude oil prices resumed their upward move, fueling inflation concerns and raising questions about whether global economies are returning to a 2022-style environment, when central banks launched an aggressive tightening cycle to contain price pressures triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which pushed Brent crude to $139 per barrel.

Rate outlook turns uncertain as oil rally complicates policy path Major central banks will announce their policy decisions this week, starting with the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan a day later.

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They are all expected to keep rates unchanged, but investors will focus on any clues on how policymakers might respond to the conflict in the Middle East.

Prices of crude oil, gasoline, natural gas, and fertilisers have surged since the US and Israel began their bombardment of Iran more than two weeks ago, which could both slow economic growth and push inflation higher.

Traders are pricing in nearly two rate hikes by the European Central Bank in 2026, a sharp shift from the roughly 50% probability of a rate cut seen before the conflict began. Expectations for Federal Reserve easing have also been scaled back, with markets now pricing in about 25 basis points of cuts this year.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.26% at 99.56.

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The dollar had climbed above 100.3 on Friday, its highest level since mid-May 2025, and ended last week up 1.66%, marking its second consecutive weekly gain. So far this month, the dollar has strengthened by 2%, the biggest monthly gain since July 2025, when it rose 3.37%.

Demand for the US dollar has strengthened since the start of the Middle East conflict as investors re-routed funds back to US equities from emerging markets, while the dollar retained its status as a safe-haven asset.

MCX gold jumps over ₹ 1,800 per 10g; silver nears ₹ 2.63 lakh per kg In the domestic market, the gold April futures contract on MCX gained ₹1,844 per 10 grams earlier in the day to reach a day’s high of ₹1,57,580 per 10 grams. However, the yellow metal closed last week 2% lower, extending its losing streak to a second consecutive week.

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The May silver futures contract on MCX rallied ₹6,367 per kilogram to hit a day’s high of ₹2,62,899. The white metal, too, ended last week with a 3.30% decline, adding to a 5% drop in the first week of March and taking its month-to-date losses to 9%.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.