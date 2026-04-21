Gold, silver rates today: Comex gold slips $51/oz; silver falls $2/oz as investors weigh US-Iran talks

Precious metals—gold and silver—are consolidating on Tuesday, 21 April, as traders weigh the possibility of success in US-Iran talks and the looming end of the ceasefire, while a rebound in the US dollar is also capping the rally.

COMEX gold futures dropped $51 per troy ounce to an intraday low of $4,777, while silver futures fell $2 to $78.17.

Although crude oil prices pulled back in today’s trade—easing inflation pressures and tempering expectations of more aggressive central bank policy—traders are awaiting greater clarity on a potential second round of US-Iran peace talks this week.

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The dollar index hovered near 98 on Tuesday after declining in the previous session, making dollar-denominated bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Shifting focus back to the Middle East, the US is waiting to see whether Iran will participate in a second round of ceasefire talks before the truce expires on Wednesday. President Donald Trump said Vice President JD Vance is ready to travel to Pakistan for negotiations.

Speaking to Bloomberg News in a phone interview on Monday, Trump said he would not be “rushed into making a bad deal” and that the US naval blockade on Iranian ports would remain in place until an agreement is reached. He also indicated that a ceasefire extension beyond Wednesday is unlikely.

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Iran has yet to confirm its participation in talks in Islamabad, though recent media reports suggest it is considering attending. Trump also renewed his threats, stating that the US would target Iranian power plants and bridges if no agreement is reached.

Iran and the US held an intensive round of negotiations in Pakistan on April 11–12 in an effort to reach an accord that could pave the way for a permanent resolution to the conflict.

Gold and silver prices fell 1% and 2%, respectively, in Monday’s session after news of renewed disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil and gas prices higher, reviving inflation concerns.

While investors remain focused on developments in the Middle East, attention will also turn to Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, who is scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. Washington time.

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MCX gold fell ₹ 900; silver falls back to ₹ 2.49 lakh In the domestic market, the near-month gold futures contract on MCX dropped ₹900 to ₹1,53,051 per 10 grams, while silver futures on MCX also fell ₹3,531 per kilogram, touching an intraday low of ₹2,49,014 earlier in the day.

The yellow metal has recovered ₹10,327 over the past three weeks and has also rallied ₹25,014 from its March low of ₹1,29,595. Meanwhile, silver futures have gained ₹29,188 over the last three weeks and rebounded ₹57,499 from their March low of ₹1,99,643.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.