Gold, silver rates today: Comex gold tumbles $53/oz; silver drops $2 amid firm dollar, inflation fears

Precious metals retreated from their brief rally on Wednesday, 3 June, surrendering all of the previous day’s gains as deepening tensions in the Middle East kept crude oil prices elevated, reinforcing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

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Comex gold futures slipped back into losses, falling $53 per troy ounce to the day’s low of $4,467, while silver futures also declined nearly $2 to trade around $74 per ounce. Tensions in the Middle East flared up after Iran launched missiles toward Bahrain, Kuwait, and other regional targets, though several were reportedly intercepted or failed to reach their intended locations.

The strikes came after semi-official Iranian news agencies reported that Tehran had halted communication with mediators regarding the extension of a ceasefire in the conflict involving the US and Israel. Despite tensions in the region resurfacing, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism that Washington and Tehran could reach an interim peace agreement in the near term.

Meanwhile, the fresh attacks have put crude oil prices on track for a third straight session of gains, raising concerns that inflation could remain above the US Federal Reserve’s target for a prolonged period, which may force policymakers to maintain a tighter monetary policy stance.

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Several US Federal Reserve officials have recently indicated that higher interest rates may be warranted if inflation remains above the target level. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack said the US central bank may need to raise rates further should already elevated inflationary pressures continue to intensify.

In May, expectations of higher interest rates fuelled a rally in the US bond market, with yields across different tenures touching multi-year highs. Although yields have eased slightly in recent sessions, they continue to remain at elevated levels.

Recent US labour market data has also strengthened the case for a potential rate hike. Markets are currently pricing in a 42% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

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Investors are now awaiting the US nonfarm payrolls data for May, due on Friday, to gauge the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy path. Analysts expect that a stronger-than-expected report could add further momentum to gold’s decline.

Gold tends to perform well in a low-interest-rate environment as the metal does not offer any yield. Meanwhile, the fresh attacks also strengthened the dollar index to 99.4, its highest level in nearly two months.

Precious metals witnessed sharp volatility throughout May as hopes of de-escalation, along with conflicting statements from both the US and Iran, kept prices largely directionless.

MCX gold and silver remain lower Tracking weakness in the international market, the near-term gold futures contract on MCX dropped ₹1,226 per 10 grams to ₹1,58,120. The fall marked a sharp reversal from a ₹5,094 surge in the previous session.

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Silver futures, too, dropped even bigger by ₹4,576 per kilogram, reaching the day's low of ₹2,62,131. In the current week so far, the white metal has dropped 1.30%, and the yellow metal has been down 2.50%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.