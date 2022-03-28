Gold, silver rates today fall for second day in a row

Gold, in international markets, had climbed 1.9% last week as the war in Ukraine burnished gold’s haven appeal while in India the precious metal had posted about 1% gains. Though gold has come off recent highs, Ukraine war and steady inflows into bullion-backed ETFs have helped cap the downside. Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the metal rose for a 10th straight week. Investors are seeking a store of value amid inflationary pressures stoked by soaring commodity prices partly caused by the war and ensuing sanctions.