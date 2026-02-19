Gold, silver rates today: Gold prices near $4,980, silver prices rebound to $76/oz. Key levels to watch out

Gold, silver rates today: Gold prices steadied, while silver prices rebounded on Thursday, February 19, after a two-day decline, as several Asian markets remained shut for Lunar New Year holidays and traders turned their attention to the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision.

Spot gold prices were trading marginally lower, hovering around the $4,980 level, but remain below the $5,000 mark. Spot silver prices bounced back to the $76 per ounce level during Asian market hours.

What's driving gold and silver prices today? Minutes from the latest policy meeting of the Federal Reserve showed officials were more cautious than expected about cutting interest rates, raising the possibility of tensions with President Donald Trump and complicating matters for his nominee for Fed chair, Kevin Warsh.

At the same time, the US dollar strengthened after economic data pointed to continued resilience in the American economy. Industrial production recorded its biggest increase in nearly a year last month, while another report indicated that orders for core capital goods rose more than anticipated in December.

On the geopolitical front, Iran and the United States agreed on a set of “guiding principles” for future nuclear negotiations during talks held on Tuesday.

"Spot Gold and silver rebounded to $4940/oz and $76/oz respectively after two consecutive sessions of losses as traders look forward to FOMC meeting minutes, US Core PCE number and speeches by several Fed officials for clues on US monetary policy. Recent FOMC commentary has been mixed as Fed Governor Michael Barr favors steady rates "for some time," while Chicago Fed's Austan Goolsbee sees cuts possible if inflation nears 2%," said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

Gold and silver key levels to watch out for According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, the broader uptrend remains intact in gold prices, with the recent pullback appearing as healthy profit booking and price consolidation. Prices have slipped below key moving averages and are currently stabilising near those levels, indicating digestion of prior excesses.

On gold's technical outlook, Ponmudi added, “COMEX Gold is trading near the $4,850–$5,100 zone following a sharp correction from recent highs above $5,500–$5,600. Strong buying interest is visible in the $4,500–$4,700 support band. Sustained stability above this zone could lay the foundation for renewed upside momentum. A breakout above $5,100–$5,200 would open the path toward a retest of record highs.”

Meanwhile, on the silver prices outlook, he said that the broader bullish structure remains intact on higher timeframes; the sharp pullback has pushed prices below major moving averages, indicating short-term bearish pressure and an extended corrective phase.

“COMEX Silver is trading near the $73–$80 zone after a steep correction from record highs above $121. Strong buying interest is visible in the $65–$70 support band, aligned with prior swing lows and long-term trend support. A sustained hold above this base, followed by a recovery and close above $85–$92, could reignite upside momentum toward $95–$105 and potentially retest previous highs. The medium- to long-term outlook remains constructive, supported by steady industrial demand and structural supply constraints, despite elevated volatility,” Ponmudi further said.