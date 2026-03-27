Gold, silver rates today: Gold prices remain above $4,400, silver prices at $68/oz. How to trade?

Gold, silver rates today: Gold and silver rates today pared losses on Friday, March 27, after US President Donald Trump once again delayed the deadline for reaching an agreement with Iran to end the Middle East conflict.

COMEX gold rate today was trading 0.33% higher to $4,423 per ounce, after falling almost 3% in the previous session. On the other hand, COMEX silver prices were up 0.29% to $68.13 per ounce during the Asian trading hours on Friday.

What's driving gold and silver prices today? Donald Trump said he would avoid targeting Iranian energy facilities for another 10 days, providing temporary relief to markets rattled by nearly a month of conflict.

Since the war began almost a month ago, gold has dropped around 17%, largely moving in line with equities and inversely to oil prices.

Also Read | Nifty traders brace for 5% swing as Iran truce deadline looms

The surge in energy costs has heightened inflation risks and strengthened expectations that central banks may either hold interest rates steady or raise them, which typically weighs on non-yielding assets like bullion.

According to a Bloomberg report, further pressure came from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, which reportedly sold and swapped around 60 tonnes of gold — valued at over $8 billion — in the first two weeks of the conflict, marking a significant reduction in reserves.

Concerns over elevated interest rates continue to weigh on demand for safe-haven assets, while a firmer dollar is making dollar-denominated commodities costlier for investors using other currencies, further restraining any rebound.

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is currently hovering near the 100 level. Since the onset of the conflict, it has risen about 2.3%, positioning it for its strongest monthly gain since July 2025.

What should investors do? According to Aksha Kamboj, Vice President, India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) and Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures, said on the gold prices outlook that the bullion is showing renewed strength in terms of an uptrend, driven by a weaker dollar and reduced concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes.

“The recent global market cues have provided renewed safe-haven demand for gold, and investors are adding positions cautiously due to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty. Although volatility is expected in the near term, overall sentiment is favourable, as markets are closely watching inflation and central banks for direction,” Kamboj said.

On the silver prices outlook, Kamboj added that the overall sentiment is cautiously optimistic with positive macroeconomic indicators.

“Silver is gaining the positive momentum seen in precious metals. It is gaining due to positive global sentiment and a weak dollar. Along with its safe-haven aspect, industrial expectations for silver are also contributing to its positive movement. However, there is a possibility of intermittent volatility,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research, Geojit Investments Limited, believes that both precious metals may see a mild near‑term recovery, but breaking recent highs looks difficult. While supportive geopolitics could underpin sentiment, a firm US dollar is likely to cap strong upside, keeping price movements relatively restrained for now.