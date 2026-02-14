Gold, silver rates today: Gold, silver prices rebound after US CPI data release. US dollar, US Fed rate cut in focus

Gold, silver rates today: After the release of the January US CPI data on Friday, which showed a 0.30% rise in US inflation against the December US CPI data, the US Dollar Index came under pressure amid profit-booking. The US Dollar Index finished marginally lower at 96.82, erasing all the intraday gains.

This weakness in the US Dollar enabled gold and silver prices to extend their intraday gains, as the market was expecting US CPI data for January 2026 to come in at 2.50%. However, the actual US inflation for January 2026 was 2.40%. However, this was not enough to contain the profit-booking trigger in the US Dollar positions. This put the rest to the US Fed rate cut buzz ahead of the upcoming US Fed meeting scheduled for March 17-18, 2026.

According to market experts, the disappointing US CPI data is expected to put US Dollar rates under pressure. So, gold and silver prices are expected to attract buying interest among bulls when trading resumes on Monday. They said the COMEX gold rate today is above $5,000/oz and faces a hurdle at $5,150/oz. On breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, the gold price in the international market may soon touch $5,350/oz.

Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today is facing a hurdle at $85/oz. On breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, we can expect the COMEX silver rates to enter the $90 to $105 per ounce range.

Silver, gold rates today: US Dollar rate in focus Advising gold and silver investors to remain vigilant about the movement of the US Dollar rates, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The US CPI data reported on Friday signals a rise in US inflation, which is expected to put the US Dollar Index under pressure. So, gold and silver prices are expected to open higher on Monday.”

Anuj Gupta said that the market is expecting pressure for the US Dollar when the FOREX market opens on Monday. Likewise, gold and silver prices are expected to maintain a sideways-to-positive bias in the near-term.

US Fed rate cut in focus “The higher US inflation data is expected to force the US Federal Reserve to postpone the US Fed rate cut plans (if they exist) in the upcoming US Fed meeting in March 2026. The higher inflation also signals the bad health of the US economy, which may fuel the economic uncertainty and the safe-haven demand for gold and silver,” said Anuj Gupta.

Outlook for COMEX gold rates today Speaking on the key levels for the COMEX gold rate today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said that the MCX Gold continues to exhibit structural resilience despite global consolidation, supported by relative firmness in USD/INR. The ₹1,50,000 support band remains a strong demand absorption zone, attracting both physical buying and investment flows, reinforcing the integrity of the medium-term rising channel. Price behaviour at lower levels indicates accumulation rather than distribution.

Key levels for the gold price today in India “A sustained move above ₹1,60,000 would likely re-ignite bullish momentum toward ₹1,65,000 to ₹1,70,000+, while meaningful downside risk remains limited unless COMEX gold breaches its structural support clusters decisively,” the Enrich Money CEO added.

Outlook for COMEX silver rates today Ponmudi R of Enrich Money believes that the COMEX Silver remains relatively more volatile than gold but is gradually stabilising within the $71–$80 structural demand corridor. This region aligns with previous consolidation structures and channel support, strengthening its technical importance. While speculative flows have moderated, the structural industrial demand narrative remains intact.

“Sustained trade above $85 would materially improve the probability of extension toward $90–$105 over the medium term. A failure below $71 may extend the consolidation phase, but does not immediately invalidate the broader structural uptrend,” Ponmudi added.

Key levels for the silver price today in India The Enrich Money expert said that the MCX Silver rate today continues to build a durable base within the ₹2,33,000 to ₹2,35,000 structural support zone. Price action reflects gradual absorption, with downside momentum notably weaker compared to the prior week’s volatility spike. Volatility compression at these levels signals accumulation rather than liquidation.

“A decisive breakout above ₹2,65,000 would likely attract momentum participation, targeting ₹2,80,000+ in the medium term, supported by tightening global supply dynamics and steady industrial offtake,” Ponmudi concluded.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.