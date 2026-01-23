Gold, silver rates today hit new peaks. Is it time to buy gold and silver ETFs, mutual funds or SIP?

Gold, silver rate today: Extending the Thursday evening rally during the early morning deals on Friday, gold and silver rates today opened with an upside gap and touched new highs respectively. Gold rate today opened upside in the international market and hit a new peak of $4,969.69 per ounce. Likewise, silver rate today opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of $99.190 per ounce, logging an intraday gain of around 2.50%.

Gold price targets by global brokerages Looking at the recent rallies in gold and silver prices, a marginal investor may shudder at the thought of missing the moment, even though experts remain bullish on these two precious metals. Jefferies has predicted gold prices at $6,600 per ounce; Yardeni Group $6,000; UBS at $5,400; JP Morgan and Charles Schwab at $5,050; and BofA and ANZ at $5,000. Targets set by global brokerages for gold prices in 2026 have already been met in the first three weeks of the year.

Robert Kiyosaki sees the silver price at $200/oz Likewise, noted book ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ writer Robert Kiyosaki has said that silver prices may touch $200 per ounce in 2026, advising investors to look for a bottom-fishing opportunity on every big dip in the precious white metal.

Is it wise to invest in gold, silver ETFs? So, for a retail marginal investor, physical or spot prices have gone to such high levels that their budget could be a hindrance to investment. For such small and marginal investors, investing in gold and silver ETFs can be a good option as it has enough liquidity, ease of buying and selling, no depreciation and no making charges at the time of selling, etc.

On why one should look at gold and silver ETFs instead of physical gold and silver, SEBI-registered investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, “If an investor is planning to invest in gold and silver, ETFs can be a good option in comparison to physical gold and silver. ETFs allow even a small investor to start with a few hundred in one's pocket. So, a marginal investor can invest in gold and silver through the ETFs, which seems difficult for them in the retail physical market.”

“Amid skyrocketing gold and silver prices, gold and silver rates today are oscillating around record highs. It would be highly risky to invest in gold and silver ETFs as they are already at a very high premium,” said Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers.

Gold, silver ETFs vs mutual funds Pankaj Mathpal of Optima Money Managers advised investors to consider gold and silver mutual funds if their risk appetite is low. He said that gold and silver mutual funds invest only in gold and silver ETFs. So, if an investor invests in gold and silver mutual funds in SIP mode, one would be able to minimise one's risk and remain invested in gold and silver."

Gold, silver ETFs to buy On gold ETFs that one can buy today, Pankaj Mathpal advised buying these three gold ETFs:

1] Nippon India ETF Gold BeES;

2] ICICI Prudential Gold ETF; and

3] HDFC Gold ETF.

On silver ETFs that one can buy today, Pankaj Mathpal advised buying these three silver ETFs:

1] ABSL Silver ETF;

2] ICICI Silver ETF; and

3] Kotak Silver ETF.

On gold and silver mutual funds that one can buy today, Pankaj Mathpal advised buying these gold and silver MFs:

1] ICICI Prudential Regular Gold Savings Fund (FOF);

2] HDFC Gold ETF FoF;

3] ICICI Prudential Silver ETF FOF;

4] Nippon India Silver ETF FOF; and

5] Motilal Oswal Gold and Silver Passive FoF.