Gold, silver rates today in India (30 May 2022): Yellow metal rises, silver prices go up3 min read . 09:24 AM IST
- Gold, silver rates today: Both the precious metal edged higher but gains were capped amid an improvement in global risk sentiment
Gold and silver prices edged higher in Indian markets today but still remained in a narrow range. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.12% to ₹50,974 per 10 gram while silver edged up 0.2% to ₹62,247 per kg. In global markets, gold rates were choppy today as a weakening US dollar supported the precious metal but gains were capped amid an improvement in global risk sentiment that buoyed equities. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,856 while spot silver rose 0.1% to $22.13.
A weaker dollar makes bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. Stock markets in Asia today mostly higher, after Wall Street rallied on Friday. US markets will be closed today for the Memorial Day holiday in the United States. Also, boosting the risk sentiment, in China, Shanghai offered some tax rebates for companies and allowed all manufacturers to resume operations from June as authorities to revitalize an economy impacted by Covid lockdowns, Bloomberg reported.
“Equity market attempts at recovery may also have reduced gold’s appeal as an alternative asset. US equity markets rose sharply yesterday amid debate about Fed’s monetary policy and hopes that consumer demand may remain strong. Gold may continue to hover in a range amid lack of clear cues however Fed’s tightening stance and shaky investor buying may keep pressure on prices," Kotak Securities said in a note.
Trend in US dollar, bond yields and equities may continue to affect gold and silver and focus will be on economic data from major economies, central bank comments and development relating to virus spread and Russia-Ukraine fighting, the brokerage added.
Analysts say concerns about health of Chinese economy continues to weigh on industrial metals like silver. ETF outflows show waning investor interest and silver may remain choppy as both gold and industrial metals may struggle for direction, Kotak added.
Gold traders will be looking ahead to the US payroll numbers later this week to gauge the Fed’s tightening path as it strives to rein in inflation.
“The last two weeks have been bullish for sold and silver, a stark difference from the first week of May where bullions fell more than expected. This is partly due to the USD finally taking a breath in its first signs of weakness this year. If the U.S. Dollar continues to fall then we might see this as the beginning of another uptrend for gold," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.
“Gold and silver could be seen reversing their trends, with bullions trying to break into to the upside in morning trades by hovering above their resistance levels. In this week, the key to watch is will the gold ends above $1867 and silver closes above $22.40. Moving on, a light calendar and a bank holiday on Monday in the US may restrict gold’s immediate moves. However, risk catalysts will be important to watch for fresh impulse, which in turn highlight headlines from Russia and China. Above all, this week’s US jobs report for April may also help in turn could weigh on gold and silver prices," he added.
Gold and Silver Technical Levels
“Gold has support at $1838-1824, while resistance at $1862-1874. Silver has support at $21.72-21.48, while resistance is at $22.30-22.55. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹50,740–50,510, while resistance is at Rs51,180–51,350. Silver has support at Rs61,180-61,650, while resistance is at Rs62,680–63,110," Rahul Kalantri of Mehta Equities said.