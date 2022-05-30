“Gold and silver could be seen reversing their trends, with bullions trying to break into to the upside in morning trades by hovering above their resistance levels. In this week, the key to watch is will the gold ends above $1867 and silver closes above $22.40. Moving on, a light calendar and a bank holiday on Monday in the US may restrict gold’s immediate moves. However, risk catalysts will be important to watch for fresh impulse, which in turn highlight headlines from Russia and China. Above all, this week’s US jobs report for April may also help in turn could weigh on gold and silver prices," he added.