Gold, Silver rates today LIVE 26 November 2026: Despite a higher US inflation print, gold and silver prices in India appreciated during the early morning deals on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The MCX gold rate today opened higher at ₹1,22,740 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of ₹1,23,673 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. Likewise, the MCX silver rate today opened with an upside gap at ₹1,45,800 per kg and touched an intraday high of ₹1,48,336 per kg. Gold and silver prices today witnessed strong buying in the domestic retail and international markets also.

Why are gold, silver rates rising today?

Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Gold and silver prices are rising today because a hotter-than-anticipated US inflation reading boosted chances for a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike by 50 bps in the US Fed meeting next month. However, the roaring US economy after the better-than-expected GDP print has boosted the US bonds and the US dollar, which put the Indian Rupee under pressure during the early morning session, a situation which triggered strong buying at the Indian bourses and the Indian retail market.”

The SEBI-registered market expert said that gold rate today in India has crucial support placed at ₹1,20,000 per 10 gm and it is facing strong resistance at ₹1,28,000. Likewise, the MCX silver rate today is in ₹1,40,000 to ₹1,55,000 per kg range. A bullish or a bearish trend in the gold and silver prices in India can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range.