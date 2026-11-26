Gold, Silver rates today LIVE 26 November 2026: Despite a higher US inflation print, gold and silver prices in India appreciated during the early morning deals on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The MCX gold rate today opened higher at ₹1,22,740 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of ₹1,23,673 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. Likewise, the MCX silver rate today opened with an upside gap at ₹1,45,800 per kg and touched an intraday high of ₹1,48,336 per kg. Gold and silver prices today witnessed strong buying in the domestic retail and international markets also.
Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Gold and silver prices are rising today because a hotter-than-anticipated US inflation reading boosted chances for a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike by 50 bps in the US Fed meeting next month. However, the roaring US economy after the better-than-expected GDP print has boosted the US bonds and the US dollar, which put the Indian Rupee under pressure during the early morning session, a situation which triggered strong buying at the Indian bourses and the Indian retail market.”
The SEBI-registered market expert said that gold rate today in India has crucial support placed at ₹1,20,000 per 10 gm and it is facing strong resistance at ₹1,28,000. Likewise, the MCX silver rate today is in ₹1,40,000 to ₹1,55,000 per kg range. A bullish or a bearish trend in the gold and silver prices in India can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range.
Gold and silver prices in India extended their early morning gains after around 75 minutes of the trade. By 10:18 AM, the MCX gold rate is around ₹1,23,550 per 10 gm, whereas the MCX silver rate is above ₹1,48,000 per kg.
Gold and silver prices witnessed sharp rise in Hyderabad retail market. By 10:13 AM, 24 carat gold price in Hyderabad is 1.80% higher at ₹1,24,070 per 10 gm, whereas silver price in Hyderabad is ₹1,48,720 per kg.
The rupee depreciated 20 paise to 92.40 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, as higher crude oil prices and the US administration's proposed tariff hikes against India fuelled dollar demand and weighed on the local unit.
— Courtesy PTI
Gold rate today in New Delhi retail market witnessed sharp rise. By 9:55 AM, 24 carat gold price in New Delhi was ₹1,22,980 per 10 gm (UP 1.23%), whereas silver rate in New Delhi was at ₹1,47,500 per kg (Up 2.96%).
"It’s not just headline CPI that is too high, but the oil shock has seeped into core," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economic strategist at Annex Wealth Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"The Fed is probably now more concerned about the idea of AI crowding out other activity and pushing up prices. Forget about oil. The new Fed worry is the cost of hiring plumbers and electricians."
The US Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in October after advancing 0.6% in September, according to official data. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI climbing 0.3% over the month.
In addition, core CPI — which strips out volatile food and energy prices and is often referred to as "underlying inflation" — landed at 0.3%, higher than the 0.2% consensus.
Expectations that the Fed may raise rates half a point at its December policy meeting jumped after the data. Before the data landed, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said in London that a core reading of 0.3% for October would prompt him to consider a half-point hike at the Fed's December 8 to 9 meeting.
— Courtesy Reuters
Gold rate today in India has crucial support placed at ₹1,20,000 per 10 gm and it is facing strong resistance at ₹1,28,000. Likewise, the MCX silver rate today is in ₹1,40,000 to ₹1,55,000 per kg range. A bullish or a bearish trend in the gold and silver prices in India can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range.
Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert