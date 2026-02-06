Live Updates

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Breakdown in Gold, silver prices today; COMEX gold below $4,800, silver below $70/oz

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: The COMEX gold rate today witnessed strong selling and touched an intraday low of $4,671.74/oz, whereas the COMEX silver rate today slipped below $70/oz and touched an intraday low of $63.900 per ounce

Asit Manohar
Updated6 Feb 2026, 07:59:51 AM IST
Silver, gold rates today: According to experts, precious metals are under pressure as easing in US-Iran tensions has dented safe-haven demand for gold and silver.
Silver, gold rates today: According to experts, precious metals are under pressure as easing in US-Iran tensions has dented safe-haven demand for gold and silver.(Photo: Courtesy SS WealthStreet)

Gold, Silver Rates Today Live: Extending the downside trend for the second straight session on Friday, the COMEX gold, silver rates today witnessed a technical breakdown within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. The COMEX gold rate today broke below the crucial $4,750/oz support and made an intraday low of $4,671.74 per ounce. Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today broke below the crucial support placed at $70/oz and hit an intraday low of $63.900/oz within a few minutes of the Opening Bell.

On MCX, the gold futures contract for the April 2026 expiry finished at 1,52,260 per 10 gm on Thursday, around 28,500 below its record high of 1,80,779 per 10 gm. However, the MCX gold price in India finished marginally higher on Thursday. Similarly, the MCX silver rate ended at 2,46,452 per kg, around 1,73,500 below the record high of 4,20,048 per kg. MCX gold and silver rates climbed to the above-mentioned record highs on Friday last week. So, these dips in gold and silver rates today have occurred in just four sessions.

According to market experts, gold and silver prices are under selling pressure due to the strong US Dollar (USD). They said the US-Iran tension has eased as Iran and the United States are set to resume nuclear negotiations on Friday in Oman. This has dented safe-haven demand for gold and silver and strengthened the USD against the major global currencies.

Gold, Silver Rates Today Live: Why are gold, silver rates falling today?

Why are gold, silver rates today under pressure? Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Gold and silver rates today are under pressure because of the easing US-Iran tension. Both countries have announced that they will initiate talks for a possible nuclear deal. The first US-Iran talks are taking place on Friday this week, i.e. today. This has fueled demand for the US Dollar against major global currencies and hit the safe-haven demand for gold and silver.”

6 Feb 2026, 07:59:51 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today Live: How to trade? Explained

The precious metal and base metal rally have topped out. Those who have positions at higher levels are advised to exit in the dead-cat bounce, as we witnessed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Now, precious metals will go deeper and higher and slowly but steadily keep on reaching their fair value, which is still very low from the current levels.

— Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360

6 Feb 2026, 07:54:29 AM IST

