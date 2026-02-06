Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Breakdown in Gold, silver prices today; COMEX gold below $4,800, silver below $70/oz

Gold, Silver Rates Today Live: Extending the downside trend for the second straight session on Friday, the COMEX gold, silver rates today witnessed a technical breakdown within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. The COMEX gold rate today broke below the crucial $4,750/oz support and made an intraday low of $4,671.74 per ounce. Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today broke below the crucial support placed at $70/oz and hit an intraday low of $63.900/oz within a few minutes of the Opening Bell.

On MCX, the gold futures contract for the April 2026 expiry finished at ₹1,52,260 per 10 gm on Thursday, around ₹28,500 below its record high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 gm. However, the MCX gold price in India finished marginally higher on Thursday. Similarly, the MCX silver rate ended at ₹2,46,452 per kg, around ₹1,73,500 below the record high of ₹4,20,048 per kg. MCX gold and silver rates climbed to the above-mentioned record highs on Friday last week. So, these dips in gold and silver rates today have occurred in just four sessions.

According to market experts, gold and silver prices are under selling pressure due to the strong US Dollar (USD). They said the US-Iran tension has eased as Iran and the United States are set to resume nuclear negotiations on Friday in Oman. This has dented safe-haven demand for gold and silver and strengthened the USD against the major global currencies.

Gold, Silver Rates Today Live: Why are gold, silver rates falling today?

Why are gold, silver rates today under pressure? Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Gold and silver rates today are under pressure because of the easing US-Iran tension. Both countries have announced that they will initiate talks for a possible nuclear deal. The first US-Iran talks are taking place on Friday this week, i.e. today. This has fueled demand for the US Dollar against major global currencies and hit the safe-haven demand for gold and silver.”

Stay tuned to our Gold, Silver Rates Today Live Blog for the latest updates.