Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Comex gold rate falls below $5,200, silver price drops on firm dollar, inflation fears

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices fell amid a firmer dollar and renewed inflation worries which dampened hopes for near-term interest rate cuts. The US dollar firmed 0.2%, making dollar-priced commodities like bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Ankit Gohel
Updated12 Mar 2026, 08:09:51 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Spot silver price was steady at $85.82 per ounce.
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Spot silver price was steady at $85.82 per ounce. (Photo: Reuters)

Spot gold price fell 0.2% to $5,165.73 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery declined 0.2% to $5,171.40 an ounce. Spot silver price was steady at $85.82 per ounce.

The US dollar firmed 0.2%, making dollar-priced commodities like bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices jumped, adding to inflation pressures. The US consumer price index rose 0.3% in February, matching forecasts and accelerating from January’s 0.2% increase. CPI rose 2.4% in the year to February, also in line with expectations.

In other commodities, spot platinum price gained 0.3% to $2,175.32 and palladium prices rose 0.6% to $1,646.17.

12 Mar 2026, 08:09:51 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Spot gold price below $5,200, silver below $86

12 Mar 2026, 08:08:48 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold, silver prices fall on firm dollar

