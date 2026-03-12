Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Comex gold rate falls below $5,200, silver price drops on firm dollar, inflation fears

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices traded lower on Thursday, weighed down by a firmer dollar, while higher crude oil prices renewed inflation worries and dampened hopes for near-term interest rate cuts.

Spot gold price fell 0.2% to $5,165.73 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery declined 0.2% to $5,171.40 an ounce. Spot silver price was steady at $85.82 per ounce.

The US dollar firmed 0.2%, making dollar-priced commodities like bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices jumped, adding to inflation pressures. The US consumer price index rose 0.3% in February, matching forecasts and accelerating from January’s 0.2% increase. CPI rose 2.4% in the year to February, also in line with expectations.

In other commodities, spot platinum price gained 0.3% to $2,175.32 and palladium prices rose 0.6% to $1,646.17.

Stay tuned to our Gold, Silver Rates Today Live Blog for the latest updates.