Gold, silver rates today LIVE: MCX gold tests ₹1.60 lakh, silver jumps over 5% — how to trade?

Gold, silver rates today: Following the US Supreme Court's decision on tariffs and Trump's issuance of a special order imposing 15% tariffs on all trade partners, the market is buzzing with trade uncertainty. This is expected to fuel gold and silver as safe-haven demand, as seen in early-morning Asian markets.

Investors are expected to remain vigilant about the developments in the US-Iran talks. Despite the scheduled next round of US-Iran talks on Thursday this week, tension in the Middle East is very high as both sides are blaming one another for their inability to clinch a consensus.

Following strong global cues, the MCX gold rate today opened with an upside gap at ₹1,58,458 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of ₹1,60,600 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. Likewise, the MCX silver rate today opened upside at ₹2,63,061 and touched an intraday high of ₹2,68,120 per kg within a few minutes of the MCX opening.

The COMEX gold rate today opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of $5,198.41/oz, logging an intraday gain of around 2% against Friday's close of $5,080/oz.

Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of $87.753/oz, logging a gain of over 6% from the previous close.

Outlook for Silver, gold rates today

Expecting the bull trend in bullions to continue, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, “Overall, trade uncertainty, geopolitical risk premium, and macroeconomic crosscurrents continue to provide a structurally supportive backdrop for gold and silver.”

“The COMEX silver rate today is in $70 to $88 per ounce range, whereas the COMEX gold rate today is in $4,850 to $5,200 per ounce range. The precious white metal has given a fresh breakout at $85/oz, whereas the COMEX gold price today is on the cusp of giving a fresh breakout at $5,200,” said Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert.

Anuj Gupta said that if it decisively breaks above $5,200/oz, we can expect the precious yellow metal to reach $5,500/oz soon.

The global brokerage UBS has predicted $6,200.oz levels for gold prices by the end of 2026.