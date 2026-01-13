Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold price steadies after 2% rally, silver eases post 6% jump

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices in the international market steadied on Tuesday after surging to record high levels in the previous session on worries over the Federal Reserve’s independence as the Donald Trump administration threatened the central bank with a criminal indictment.

Spot gold price eased to near $4,588 an ounce after jumping 2% in the previous session. Silver prices dropped 1.2% after surging by more than 6% on Monday.

MCX gold and silver prices also hit record highs, tracking a rally in international bullion prices. A weak US dollar supported the bullion prices after uncertainty deepened over a Trump administration criminal probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. MCX gold rate gained over 2% to near ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams, while MCX silver price jumped more than 6% to above ₹2.68 lakh per kg.

