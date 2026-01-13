Mint Market
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold price steadies after 2% rally, silver eases post 6% jump

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: MCX gold and silver prices also hit record highs, tracking a rally in international bullion prices. A weak US dollar supported the bullion prices after uncertainty deepened over a Trump administration criminal probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Ankit Gohel
Updated13 Jan 2026, 07:35:04 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Spot gold price eased to near $4,588 an ounce after jumping 2% in the previous session. Silver prices dropped 1.2% after surging by more than 6% on Monday.
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices in the international market steadied on Tuesday after surging to record high levels in the previous session on worries over the Federal Reserve’s independence as the Donald Trump administration threatened the central bank with a criminal indictment.

MCX gold and silver prices also hit record highs, tracking a rally in international bullion prices. A weak US dollar supported the bullion prices after uncertainty deepened over a Trump administration criminal probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. MCX gold rate gained over 2% to near 1.42 lakh per 10 grams, while MCX silver price jumped more than 6% to above 2.68 lakh per kg.

13 Jan 2026, 07:35:04 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold prices falls after breaching $4,600 level

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold eased on Tuesday, a day after breaching $4,600 per ounce for the first time ever, as investors booked profits amid heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Spot gold rate fell 0.4% to $4,576.79 per ounce. Bullion hit a record high of $4,629.94 on Monday. US gold futures for February delivery lost 0.6% to $4,585.40. Spot silver shed 1.6% to $83.62 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $86.22 on Monday.

13 Jan 2026, 07:16:14 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Spot gold price eases, Silver prices drop

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Spot gold price eased to near $4,588 an ounce after jumping 2% in the previous session. Silver prices dropped 1.2% after surging by more than 6% on Monday.

13 Jan 2026, 07:09:59 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices steady after rally

