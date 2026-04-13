Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Comex gold price falls on strong dollar as US-Iran ceasefire talks fail; silver drops 2%

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices in India traded sharply lower on Monday, following weakness in international bullion prices, weighed down by a stronger dollar, and dampened expectations of US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year after a surge in crude oil prices fuelled inflation worries.
MCX gold rate for June futures contracts opened lower by ₹1,105, or 0.72%, at ₹1,51,547 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,52,652 level. MCX silver price for May futures contracts opened lower by ₹4,912, or 2.01%, at ₹2,38,362 per kilogram as compared to its previous close of ₹2,43,274 level.
Gold prices in the international market fell to a near one-week low. Spot gold price declined 1.1% to $4,694.30 per ounce, its lowest level since April 7. US gold futures for June delivery fell 1.4% to $4,717.80 an ounce. Spot silver fell 1.9% to $74.45 per ounce.
The US dollar index strengthened, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for other currency holders. Crude oil prices jumped above $100 a barrel, stoking inflation fears, as the US Navy prepared a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz that could restrict Iranian oil shipments after the US-Iran ceasefire talks failed to reach a deal to end the war.
Spot gold price has fallen over 11% since the US-Israel conflict with Iran began on February 28.
Traders now see little chance of a US Fed rate cut this year amid inflation worries stoked by higher energy prices.
Among other metals, platinum prices declined 1.3% to $2,019.35, while palladium prices rose 0.7% to $1,531.50.
Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on gold and silver prices today.
MCX gold price fell as much as 0.78%, or by ₹1,195, to an intraday low of ₹1,51,457 per 10 grams. Gold rate was trading down 0.52% at ₹1,51,856 level.
MCX gold rate for June futures contracts opened lower by ₹1,105, or 0.72%, at ₹1,51,547 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,52,652 level. MCX silver price for May futures contracts opened lower by ₹4,912, or 2.01%, at ₹2,38,362 per kilogram as compared to its previous close of ₹2,43,274 level.
Gold prices declined around 2% to below $4,700 per ounce, reversing gains from the previous week amid escalating geopolitical tensions. The US decision to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, effective from 10 a.m. Eastern Time followed unsuccessful negotiations with Iran in Pakistan. The disruption of this key shipping route has pushed energy prices sharply higher, intensifying inflation concerns globally. This has strengthened expectations that central banks may delay rate cuts or even tighten policy. As a result, gold remains under pressure and is now down more than 10% since the conflict began.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.1% to 959.24 tonnes on Thursday.
Gold demand in India picked up slightly last week ahead of a key festival, although elevated prices weighed on sentiment, while premiums in China narrowed as retail demand slowed, Reuters reported.
Among other metals, platinum prices declined 1.3% to $2,019.35, while palladium prices rose 0.7% to $1,531.50.
The US dollar index strengthened, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for other currency holders. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, held steady at 99.056, near its highest level since April 7. The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1684, while the British pound declined 0.5% to $1.3398. Against the yen, the US dollar was up 0.4% at 159.83.
Crude oil prices jumped above $100 a barrel, stoking inflation fears, as the US Navy prepared a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz that could restrict Iranian oil shipments after the US-Iran ceasefire talks failed to reach a deal to end the war. High inflation worries dampened hopes of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. Traders now see little chance of a US Fed rate cut this year amid inflation worries stoked by higher energy prices.
Spot gold price declined 1.1% to $4,694.30 per ounce, its lowest level since April 7. US gold futures for June delivery fell 1.4% to $4,717.80 an ounce. Spot silver fell 1.9% to $74.45 per ounce.
Gold prices fell to a near one-week low and silver prices also traded lower on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar, and dampened expectations of US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year after a surge in crude oil prices fuelled inflation worries.