Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: MCX gold rate jumps above ₹1.47 lakh per 10 grams; silver prices spike 3%

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold prices traded higher on Friday, but were headed for a third consecutive weekly decline, weighed down by a firm dollar and a hawkish US Federal Reserve that has dampened hopes for near-term interest rate cuts.
Spot gold price rose 0.2% to $4,657.50 per ounce. US gold futures for April delivery rose 1.1% to $4,657.90. Gold prices have declined more than 7% so far this week. Spot silver price gained 0.1% to $73 per ounce.
The dollar strengthened, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.
The Strait of Hormuz remains closed amid the escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East, keeping crude oil prices elevated, which is adding to inflationary pressures. While rising inflation typically boosts gold’s appeal as a hedge, high interest rates curb demand for the non-yielding asset.
In other commodities, spot platinum prices rose 0.1% at $1,972.80 and palladium price gained 0.4% to $1,452.21
Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on gold and silver prices today.
Bullion-backed ETFs are set for a third week of outflows, with holdings dropping more than 60 tons in that period, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
Gold’s performance since the Iran war broke out echoes a decline in 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused an energy shock that rippled through global markets, Bloomberg reported. That year, bullion posted a seven-month run of losses through October, the longest such streak on record.
Gold traded below $4,700 an ounce after a sharp two-day selloff, heading for its worst weekly performance in six years. Gold prices may find support at $4,640 and resistance at $4,725 level. MCX gold rate is likely to find support at ₹1,42,000 level, while resistance is seen at ₹1,50,000 level, said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.
He suggests that any drop in gold prices towards the $4,665 level can be utilized to buy for a target $4,696 - $4,710 levels.
Gold prices are headed for the biggest weekly loss in six years, as war in the Middle East boosted energy and reduced expectations for rate cuts. Gold rate traded near $4,685 an ounce, down almost 7% this week, the most since March 2020. The precious metal — widely viewed as a haven — has dropped every week since the US and Israel attacked Iran last month.
In other commodities, spot platinum prices rose 0.1% at $1,972.80 and palladium price gained 0.4% to $1,452.21 an ounce.
Silver prices traded above $73 per ounce but remained on track for a third straight weekly loss as rising energy prices linked to Middle East tensions intensified inflation fears. Investors shifted toward the dollar and Treasuries, pressuring precious metals. Markets are currently pricing in two additional rate hikes each from the ECB and BOE this year, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets like silver.
Gold prices traded below $4,700 per ounce after a sharp two-day selloff, heading for its worst weekly performance in six years. Elevated energy prices driven by Middle East tensions intensified inflation pressures, prompting investors to shift toward the dollar and Treasuries. The Federal Reserve held rates steady and indicated that rate cuts are unlikely until inflation shows clear easing, with expectations now pushed to 2027. Meanwhile, the ECB, BOJ, and BOE maintained policy rates but signaled a hawkish stance. Markets are currently pricing in two additional rate hikes each from the ECB and BOE, reducing gold’s attractiveness.
Spot gold price rose 0.2% to $4,657.50 per ounce. US gold futures for April delivery rose 1.1% to $4,657.90. Gold prices have declined more than 7% so far this week. Spot silver price gained 0.1% to $73 per ounce.
Gold prices traded higher on Friday, but were headed for a third consecutive weekly decline, weighed down by a firm dollar and a hawkish US Federal Reserve that has dampened hopes for near-term interest rate cuts.