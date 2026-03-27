Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold prices set for fourth weekly fall as US-Iran war boosts rate-hike bets; silver drops

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices eased on Friday, with the yellow metal on track for a fourth straight weekly decline, as surging energy prices due to the US-Iran war fuelled inflation concerns and bolstered bets on higher-for-longer global interest rates.

Spot gold price was little changed at $4,380.39 per ounce. US gold futures for April delivery were steady at $4,375. Spot silver price fell 0.8% to $67.47 per ounce.

Gold price has fallen more than 2% so far this week, and has plunged about 17% since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28, pressured by a stronger US dollar, which has gained more than 2% over the same period.

The US-Iran war has led to higher oil prices, which threaten to push up inflation. Although inflation typically boosts gold’s appeal as a hedge, high interest rates weigh on demand for the non-yielding asset. Traders have fully priced out any Federal Reserve easing for 2026, compared with expectations for two cuts before the Iran conflict erupted, per the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Among other commodities, spot platinum price fell 0.2% to $1,823.40, while palladium prices gained 1.3% to $1,370.75.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on gold and silver prices.