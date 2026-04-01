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Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold prices at two-week high as dollar slips on US-Iran war de-escalation hopes

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold prices traded higher to their highest in nearly two weeks amid a weaker dollar after US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran could wind down within two to three weeks.

Ankit Gohel
Updated1 Apr 2026, 08:56:52 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Spot silver prices fell 0.8% to $74.53 per ounce.
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Spot silver prices fell 0.8% to $74.53 per ounce.

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold prices rose to their highest in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar after US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran could wind down within two to three weeks.

Spot gold price rose 0.4% to $4,685.79 per ounce, having hit its highest level since March 20 at $4,723.21 earlier in the day. US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.8% to $4,713.40. Spot silver prices fell 0.8% to $74.53 per ounce.

The US dollar fell 0.2%, making greenback-denominated commodities more affordable for holders of other currencies. The move comes after US President Donald Trump said Iran did not have to make a deal as a prerequisite for the conflict to wind down.

Gold prices declined more than 11% in March in its steepest monthly fall since October 2008.

In other commodities, platinum prices gained 0.7% to $1,963.22 and palladium price was up 0.6% at $1,484.84.

Stay tuned to this segment for Live updates on gold and silver prices today.

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1 Apr 2026, 08:56:52 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Spot gold price up 0.4%, silver prices ease 0.8%

Spot gold price rose 0.4% to $4,685.79 per ounce, having hit its highest level since March 20 at $4,723.21 earlier in the day. US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.8% to $4,713.40. Spot silver prices fell 0.8% to $74.53 per ounce.

1 Apr 2026, 08:56:00 AM IST

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold prices at two-week high

Gold prices rose to their highest in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar after US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran could wind down within two to three weeks.

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HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold prices at two-week high as dollar slips on US-Iran war de-escalation hopes