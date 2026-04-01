Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold prices at two-week high as dollar slips on US-Iran war de-escalation hopes

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold prices rose to their highest in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar after US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran could wind down within two to three weeks.

Spot gold price rose 0.4% to $4,685.79 per ounce, having hit its highest level since March 20 at $4,723.21 earlier in the day. US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.8% to $4,713.40. Spot silver prices fell 0.8% to $74.53 per ounce.

The US dollar fell 0.2%, making greenback-denominated commodities more affordable for holders of other currencies. The move comes after US President Donald Trump said Iran did not have to make a deal as a prerequisite for the conflict to wind down.

Gold prices declined more than 11% in March in its steepest monthly fall since October 2008.

In other commodities, platinum prices gained 0.7% to $1,963.22 and palladium price was up 0.6% at $1,484.84.

Stay tuned to this segment for Live updates on gold and silver prices today.