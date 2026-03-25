Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold prices above $4,550 on softer dollar amid US-Iran peace hopes; silver prices jump 4%

Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices traded higher on Wednesday, supported by a soft dollar and easing concerns over surging inflation and high interest rates, as crude oil prices slipped after reports of a US plan to end the Iran war in the Middle East.
Spot gold prices rallied 2.1% to $4,568.29 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery gained 3.8% to $4,569.40. Gold prices are trading around 17% below pre-conflict levels.
Spot silver prices rose 3.8% to $73.94 per ounce.
The dollar eased, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies. Crude oil prices also fell below $100 a barrel, easing inflation concerns, on reports that the US has sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the war in the Middle East.
Interest rate futures have erased any prospect for a US Federal Reserve rate cut this year, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on gold and silver prices.
Silver prices advanced about 4% to near $74 per ounce, marking a third consecutive session of gains. The rally in silver rate today was supported by optimism over potential de-escalation in the Middle East, following reports that the US is pursuing diplomatic talks with Iran, including a proposed 15-point plan and a possible one-month ceasefire.
Earlier, silver prices had dropped as much as 37% from its March peak due to inflationary pressures from elevated energy prices and expectations of prolonged higher interest rates. Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr indicated rates may stay elevated to contain inflation.
Spot gold prices rallied 2.1% to $4,568.29 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery gained 3.8% to $4,569.40. Gold prices are trading around 17% below pre-conflict levels. Spot silver prices rose 3.8% to $73.94 per ounce.
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold prices advanced over 2% on Wednesday, rising toward $4,600 per ounce and extending gains from the previous session. The rise in gold prices was driven by improving sentiment around a potential de-escalation in the Middle East, following reports that the US is pursuing talks with Iran, including a 15-point proposal and a possible one-month ceasefire. Market optimism persisted despite the deployment of about 2,000 US troops and ongoing concerns around the Strait of Hormuz.
Gold prices had previously declined as much as 25% from its March peak due to inflationary pressures from higher energy prices and expectations that major central banks may keep interest rates elevated for an extended period.
Gold and silver prices traded higher on Wednesday, supported by a soft dollar and easing concerns over surging inflation and high interest rates, as crude oil prices slipped after reports of a US plan to end the Iran war in the Middle East.