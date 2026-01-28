Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold price hits record high above $5,200 an ounce, silver price jumps 7%

Live Updates

Ankit Gohel
Updated28 Jan 2026, 08:28:44 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rates Today LIVE: Gold prices broke through $5,200 for the first time on Wednesday, after rising more than 3% in the previous session, while silver prices jumped over 7%, extending the historic rally on rising safe-haven demand amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Gains in bullion prices were also supported by the dollar that plunged to a near four-year low ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.

Spot gold price rose 0.6% to $5,219.97 per ounce, after scaling a record high of $5,224.95 earlier, up more than 20% since the start of the year. US gold futures for February delivery surged 2.6% to $5,216.80 per ounce. Silver futures jumped 7.3% to $113.66 an ounce, while spot silver price was up 1.41% at $113.71 per ounce.

The rally in gold price today comes after the US dollar sank to the lowest level in almost four years. Dollar dipped after US President Donald Trump said he was not concerned about a drop in the value of the dollar.

The gauge of the US currency fell 1.1% on Tuesday, its biggest one-day drop since April, after Trump told reporters that the dollar was “doing great” and he expected currency values to fluctuate.

Gold and silver prices on MCX ended higher on Tuesday. MCX gold price rallied 1.04% to 1,57,666 per 10 grams level. MCX silver price jumped 6.3% to 3,55,800 per kg.

Gold has gained about 20% since the beginning of the year, smashing through $5,000 an ounce for the first time this week. In the same period, silver has surged more than 50%.

